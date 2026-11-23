Colorado Man Guilty After Girlfriend's Body Was Found In Tiny Space Between Buildings Following 'Suspicious' Death
Nov. 23 2026, Published 6:30 p.m. ET
Brandon Mumma was found guilty of dumping his girlfriend Jax Gratton's dead body in a tight space between two buildings, RadarOnline.com can report.
The 44-year-old was convicted of tampering with a deceased human body and tampering with evidence on November 19.
Surveillance Footage Captured Brandon Mumma With Trash Bags
"Jax's loved ones have endured the anguish of searching for her, the devastation of losing her, and the pain of unanswered questions about her death. Today’s verdicts hold Mr. Mumma accountable for his actions after her death and his efforts to conceal what happened. I thank the jurors for their careful consideration of the evidence," prosecutor Alexis King said in a statement.
Mumma is set to be sentenced on December 8. The Colorado man faces a maximum of 12 years behind bars.
Per the Gilpin and Jefferson Counties District Attorney's Office, the crime occurred in 2025. At around 10:41 p.m. on April 15, Gratton and Mumma went into an office building. At 12:14 a.m., security cameras caught another man entering the building and leaving only with Mumma at 1:43 a.m.
At 5:55 a.m., the victim's boyfriend returned for an hour before leaving and coming back with trash bags he threw in a dumpster. The man then left the scene.
Victim’s Remains Discovered Months Later
It wasn't until June 6 that Gratton's body was found shoved in a space next to the building. She was found in a "narrow, four-foot-wide space that is inaccessible to the public."
To enter the space, individuals need a key to open the door to it; it is usually locked from both sides. Additionally, the hidden area has a "solid gate on the south side that completely obscures the area from view."
Gratton was found in the same clothes she was reported wearing during the day of her disappearance. She was lying on her side, and an air conditioner covered her lower body.
Her personal items, like her cell phone or purse, were not found.
Brandon Mumma Claimed Victim Overdosed on GHB
A jury indicted Mumma based on this evidence, and on March 9, 2026, a judge signed the arrest warrant for him.
When he was arrested, he reportedly told cops that Gratton had taken too much gamma-hydroxybutyrate, or GHB, causing her to faint, start gurgling, and throw up. He confessed that he and the other man rolled her onto her side and left.
Coroner Couldn't Determine Cause of Death
The second unidentified male, who was "cooperative" with authorities, is not currently facing criminal charges. Investigators do not believe he was involved in Gratton's death or in disposing of her body.
Due to the amount of time between Gratton's passing and being found, the coroner couldn't establish a certain cause of death.