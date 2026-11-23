"Jax's loved ones have endured the anguish of searching for her, the devastation of losing her, and the pain of unanswered questions about her death. Today’s verdicts hold Mr. Mumma accountable for his actions after her death and his efforts to conceal what happened. I thank the jurors for their careful consideration of the evidence," prosecutor Alexis King said in a statement.

Mumma is set to be sentenced on December 8. The Colorado man faces a maximum of 12 years behind bars.

Per the Gilpin and Jefferson Counties District Attorney's Office, the crime occurred in 2025. At around 10:41 p.m. on April 15, Gratton and Mumma went into an office building. At 12:14 a.m., security cameras caught another man entering the building and leaving only with Mumma at 1:43 a.m.

At 5:55 a.m., the victim's boyfriend returned for an hour before leaving and coming back with trash bags he threw in a dumpster. The man then left the scene.