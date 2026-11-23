'What Problem Are We Trying to Solve?' Republicans 'Unlikely' to Pass Law Banning Child Marriage as Some Couples Are 'Happily Married'
Nov. 23 2026, Published 1:30 p.m. ET
Ohio Republicans are unlikely to advance legislation banning marriage before age 18 after Senate President Rob McColley questioned whether the change was necessary, citing couples who married as teenagers and remained together for decades, RadarOnline.com can reveal.
The bipartisan proposal has stalled despite unanimous committee approval and growing pressure from survivors of child marriage.
Republican Leader Questions Need For Child Marriage Ban
McColley said members of his Republican caucus raised concerns about eliminating exceptions under the state's existing marriage laws.
"The question remained: What problem are we trying to solve here that doesn't already have the oversight in place?" McColley said.
He explained that some Republican lawmakers personally knew people who married before turning 18, including relatives who "have been happily married for, in many cases, decades."
McColley said lawmakers had discussed whether existing safeguards were sufficient rather than establishing an absolute minimum marriage age.
The Senate president previously expressed personal support for the legislation but acknowledged that his caucus was not prepared to advance it.
"This is something that we're not prepared to vote for," McColley noted.
Ohio Law Allows 17-Year-Olds to Marry
Ohio's current law, enacted in 2019, allows 17-year-olds to marry under specific conditions, including juvenile court approval, marriage counseling, and a 14-day waiting period. The prospective spouse cannot be more than four years older.
Senate Bill 341, introduced by Republican Sen. Louis Blessing III and Democratic Sen. Bill DeMora, would establish 18 as the minimum marriage age without exceptions.
The Senate Judiciary Committee unanimously approved the legislation in June, but Republican leadership has not scheduled a floor vote.
According to the advocacy organization Unchained At Last, 5,036 Ohio minors were married between 2000 and 2021. Nationwide, an estimated 314,154 children were legally married during that period, most of them girls married to adult men.
As of October 2026, 18 states, the District of Columbia, and two U.S. territories had enacted laws prohibiting marriage before age 18 without exceptions, according to the organization.
Survivors Warn Lawmakers
Survivors and advocates have challenged the argument that existing safeguards adequately protect minors, citing difficulties obtaining housing, legal representation, and assistance when attempting to leave abusive marriages, such as age restrictions at domestic violence shelters.
"At 17, I found myself homeless with a nine-month-old baby, unable to get housing or even file for divorce until I turned 18," survivor Stephanie Lowry said.
Another survivor, Vilas Wright, testified about being sexually assaulted at 13 and forced into marriage in India with a significantly older man.
Bipartisan Sponsors Challenge Decision
Blessing expressed disappointment with the delay but acknowledged that Republican opposition within the caucus remained an obstacle.
"It's disappointing, but I will give Senate President McColley mad props for doing as much as he possibly could to see this across the finish line," Blessing said.
DeMora has vowed to continue pressing for the legislation, including attempting to attach it to other bills before the legislative session ends.
"Delaying this vital legislation any longer is a slap in the face to survivors of child marriage," DeMora said.
He unsuccessfully attempted to attach the proposal to separate recovery housing legislation Wednesday.
If Senate Bill 341 does not advance before the legislative session ends Dec. 31, supporters will have to introduce the proposal again during the next General Assembly.