McColley said members of his Republican caucus raised concerns about eliminating exceptions under the state's existing marriage laws.

"The question remained: What problem are we trying to solve here that doesn't already have the oversight in place?" McColley said.

He explained that some Republican lawmakers personally knew people who married before turning 18, including relatives who "have been happily married for, in many cases, decades."

McColley said lawmakers had discussed whether existing safeguards were sufficient rather than establishing an absolute minimum marriage age.

The Senate president previously expressed personal support for the legislation but acknowledged that his caucus was not prepared to advance it.

"This is something that we're not prepared to vote for," McColley noted.