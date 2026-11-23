Trump shared the image on Truth Social shortly after Nvidia announced that its board had unanimously reinstated Huang as president and CEO.

Independent journalist Aaron Rupar questioned the president's decision to share the image.

"This is a real Trump post. He's totally lost it," Rupar wrote on social media.

Political columnist Jason Page went further, calling for Trump's removal under the 25th Amendment.

"The 25th Amendment has never been more appropriate than it is for Donald Trump," Page wrote. "That doesn't give me joy to say. It's almost elder abuse at this point for people to continue allowing him to behave the way he does. And the GOP remains silent and complicit."

"This is absolutely disgusting. A person actually lost their life that day," a user on X raged, referring to the death of rally attendee Corey D. Comperatore.