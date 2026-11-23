Trump Torched for 'Absolutely Disgusting' Post as Prez Celebrates Jensen Huang's Return With Photo of CEO Holding Undergarment
Nov. 23 2026, Published 5:45 p.m. ET
Donald Trump is being torched by critics after the president posted a doctored image of Nvidia CEO Jensen Huang holding a red undergarment , celebrating the technology executive's controversial return to the company, RadarOnline.com has learned.
The image recreated the famous photograph taken after Trump's 2024 assassination attempt, prompting criticism from political commentators as lawmakers from both parties questioned the president's involvement in Huang's reinstatement.
Trump Faces Backlash Over Jensen Huang Image
Trump shared the image on Truth Social shortly after Nvidia announced that its board had unanimously reinstated Huang as president and CEO.
Independent journalist Aaron Rupar questioned the president's decision to share the image.
"This is a real Trump post. He's totally lost it," Rupar wrote on social media.
Political columnist Jason Page went further, calling for Trump's removal under the 25th Amendment.
"The 25th Amendment has never been more appropriate than it is for Donald Trump," Page wrote. "That doesn't give me joy to say. It's almost elder abuse at this point for people to continue allowing him to behave the way he does. And the GOP remains silent and complicit."
"This is absolutely disgusting. A person actually lost their life that day," a user on X raged, referring to the death of rally attendee Corey D. Comperatore.
Trump Praises Jensen Huang
Trump defended Huang during a Monday, November 23, interview with CNBC, arguing that his recent scandal would not permanently damage his reputation.
"I think he's going to start off at an almost higher level," Trump said, before joking about the controversy. "S-x sells, fellas," he added.
Huang resigned November 12 following revelations of extramarital affairs, including an alleged relationship with a woman suspected of having ties to Chinese intelligence.
Trump publicly urged Nvidia to reinstate its longtime chief executive and acknowledged speaking with board members.
"I believe my intervention was very important to get Jensen Huang back," Trump told CNBC.
'No National Security Risk?'
Lawmakers from both parties are demanding answers about the national security implications of Huang's return.
Sen. Ruben Gallego, D-Ariz., accused Trump of prioritizing the stock market over national security. "We need to investigate what stock positions took place before the announcement. This White House is the most corrupt in history," Gallego said.
Rep. Pat Ryan, D-N.Y., also questioned Nvidia's reported $25million contribution to Trump's White House ballroom project and called for an investigation.
Sen. John Cornyn, R-Texas, asked, "No national security risk? Based on what?"
Nvidia Reinstatement
Huang is scheduled to appear before three House committees for a closed-door interview on December 1, while lawmakers have also sought public testimony.
The reinstatement sent Nvidia shares soaring over 31% on Monday.