"The controversy with Nvidia and Megaspeed is just the tip of the iceberg, and it’s not resolved because Jensen Huang has his job back. Congress has much to investigate and we will pass overwhelmingly bipartisan chip export-control bills, including my Chip Security Act, one way or the other."

As RadarOnline.com previously reported, the CEO stepped down November 11 after his extramarital affairs were exposed. In a statement, he admitted to the relationships and said he was "deeply sorry."

One of the women, Alice Huang, was a businesswoman from China. U.S. intelligence officials suspected at one point that she may be a Chinese intelligence asset.

Additionally, the businesswoman's company, Megaspeed, was investigated for allegedly smuggling Nvidia chips to China. Both incidents overlapped with the time of the affair.

China has denied the spying allegations.