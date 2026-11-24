'Just the Tip of the Iceberg': GOP Senator Claims Congress Has 'Much to Investigate' After Nvidia CEO Jensen Huang's Reinstatement
Nov. 24 2026, Published 2:15 p.m. ET
GOP Senator Tom Cotton suggested that Congress has "much to investigate" after Jensen Huang was reinstated as Nvidia's CEO, RadarOnline.com can reveal.
On Monday, November 23, Cotton took to X and wrote that he has "warned the administration from the start about Communist China obtaining our most advanced chips through both smuggling and remote access."
Huang Resigned After Alleged Affair With Suspected Chinese Spy
"The controversy with Nvidia and Megaspeed is just the tip of the iceberg, and it’s not resolved because Jensen Huang has his job back. Congress has much to investigate and we will pass overwhelmingly bipartisan chip export-control bills, including my Chip Security Act, one way or the other."
As RadarOnline.com previously reported, the CEO stepped down November 11 after his extramarital affairs were exposed. In a statement, he admitted to the relationships and said he was "deeply sorry."
One of the women, Alice Huang, was a businesswoman from China. U.S. intelligence officials suspected at one point that she may be a Chinese intelligence asset.
Additionally, the businesswoman's company, Megaspeed, was investigated for allegedly smuggling Nvidia chips to China. Both incidents overlapped with the time of the affair.
China has denied the spying allegations.
Congressional Committees Set to Question Huang
President Donald Trump was reportedly warned that Huang was involved with an alleged Chinese spy in spring 2026 and the prior year.
In May 2026, he invited the tech CEO on a trip to China.
Huang is set to be questioned by three Republican-led congressional committees on December 1.
Trump Support Jensen Huang
Trump was questioned by reporters about the investigation November 9 and said the FBI is "looking into it."
"(Jensen Huang) said, 'I had no idea that she was a spy,' and I really believe him," Trump told reporters. He said the Nvidia boss was a "very high-quality person."
Reporters also asked Trump about the warning he received, to which he said, "It could have been mentioned. Certainly, it didn't make much of an impact on me."
Still, the U.S. president celebrated the CEO's reinstatement.
Other Alleged Affairs
Alice isn't the only woman Jensen allegedly had an affair with.
The 63-year-old was involved with Kimberly Powell, Nvidia's vice president of healthcare, and another unidentified woman.