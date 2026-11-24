Justin Timberlake Sparks Fresh Marriage Fears With Jessica Biel After DWI Arrest — as Actress Admits 'We Gotta Address Some Things'
Nov. 24 2026, Published 1:30 p.m. ET
Jessica Biel and Justin Timberlake have sparked fresh marriage fears after opening up about their lives in an upcoming documentary, RadarOnline.com can report.
Apple TV released the trailer for Timberlake's doc called Timberlake. The teaser featured clips from controversial periods of the singer's career, including his relationship with Britney Spears and his DUI arrest.
Jessica Biel Admits Husband Is 'Not What I Thought'
"I think we gotta address some things," Biel says in the doc's trailer. At another point, the actress states her husband was "not what I thought … at all" when they first met.
"For the first time in my life I'm coming to a place to say I can't handle it all," Timberlake admitted.
The singer, meanwhile, called Biel "the best thing that ever happened" to him and the "one thing I did right."
Critics were quick to comment on social media, as one person suggested Biel is "far too good for Timberlake." Another added, "Nothing more gentlemanly than hinting at marital tensions with your wife on national TV!"
However, the couple has faced their fair share of hurdles in their 14-year marriage.
Viral Photos With Co-Star Sparked Cheating Rumors
In 2019, while he was filming Palmer, Timberlake was seen walking and holding hands with co-star Alisha Wainwright. In other photos, the two were at a bar, and Wainwright had her hand on Timberlake's knee. He didn't appear to be wearing his wedding ring.
The pictures went viral across social media, and fans accused the actor of cheating on Biel.
"He clutched her hand with both of his and was playing with her hands," a witness alleged at the time.
Timberlake denied the cheating rumors. "A few weeks ago I displayed a strong lapse in judgement (sic) – but let me be clear – nothing happened between me and my costar. I drank way too much that night, and I regret my behavior," he wrote in a statement.
Justin Timberlake’s 2024 DWI Arrest
Additionally, the now-45-year-old was arrested for driving while intoxicated in June 2024. Authorities released the arrest footage in March 2026.
In the video, Timberlake is seen denying field sobriety tests, calling them "like really hard." Shortly after revealing he was Justin Timberlake, which the officer seemed suspicious of, he was arrested.
While sitting in the cop car, Timberlake asked why he was detained. pop star was told he'd be held in jail overnight, to which he said, "I'm going to be here all night? You guys are wild, man."
He asked the cop to keep the lights on in his jail cell.
Insiders Claim Drinking Caused Ultimatum
As Radar previously reported, drinking has allegedly caused issues in Timberlake's marriage.
"She does everything with the kids, and she's sick of being publicly embarrassed," an insider claimed.
Biel allegedly told the former boy band member that if he didn't sober up, she would divorce.
"Clean up his act, or she'll leave,’’ another source said she told him.