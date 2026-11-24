"I think we gotta address some things," Biel says in the doc's trailer. At another point, the actress states her husband was "not what I thought … at all" when they first met.

"For the first time in my life I'm coming to a place to say I can't handle it all," Timberlake admitted.

The singer, meanwhile, called Biel "the best thing that ever happened" to him and the "one thing I did right."

Critics were quick to comment on social media, as one person suggested Biel is "far too good for Timberlake." Another added, "Nothing more gentlemanly than hinting at marital tensions with your wife on national TV!"

However, the couple has faced their fair share of hurdles in their 14-year marriage.