EXCLUSIVE: Justin Timberlake 'Facing Career Crisis' After DUI Arrest
Oct. 18 2026, Published 8:30 a.m. ET
Justin Timberlake desperately wants to revive his dead-as-a-doornail acting career, but Hollywood isn't biting, RadarOnline.com can reveal.
His once squeaky-clean image has been muddied by a PDA scandal and a DWI bust, sources said, while his actress wife, Jessica Biel, struggles to hold him and their marriage together.
Justin Timberlake's Hollywood Career Struggles Amid Past Scandals
"Justin's still-robust touring business and library of radio hits mean he's never going to starve, but his acting career is in a wobbly place," admitted the source. "There's no getting around the fact that Hollywood just isn't calling as much anymore."
In 2019, the SexyBack singer found himself on the showbiz naughty list after he got caught holding hands with Palmer costar Alisha Wainwright during a night out in New Orleans.
Then, in 2024, the former NSYNC heartthrob, 45, was arrested in Long Island, N.Y., for driving while intoxicated.
He ultimately pleaded guilty to a lesser charge, but as RadarOnline.com reported, insiders said the blowback from the bust created extra tension for him and Biel, 44, who share two sons, Silas, 11, and 6-year-old Phineas.
Timberlake was also depicted as a heartless cad in Britney Spears' bestselling memoir, The Woman in Me.
Justin Timberlake Fears Lasting Damage to His Hollywood Legacy
"Justin is worried sick all this will be a horrific stain on his reputation and legacy that he'll never be able to shake," said a source.
"Jessica is sympathetic to a degree, but she only has so much bandwidth for his moaning and groaning."
As for relaunching his acting career, "Justin needs a midlife reinvention that puts him on the radar of the new generation of filmmakers," the source revealed.
"It's just a matter of being willing to roll the dice on a role or a project that actually surprises people.
"In the meantime, Justin has been leaning into music and performing because that's where he makes the most money."
Justin Timberlake Faces Uphill Battle to Revive Hollywood Career
Timberlake's last acting roles came in 2023 – when he reprised the voice of Branch in Trolls Band Together and played a murder suspect in the Netflix thriller Reptile.
Said the source: "If Justin is going to find his way back into Hollywood's good graces, he has to be patient and methodical – and neither of those traits come easy for him."