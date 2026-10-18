EXCLUSIVE: Justin Timberlake 'Facing Career Crisis' After DUI Arrest

"Justin's still-robust touring business and library of radio hits mean he's never going to starve, but his acting career is in a wobbly place," admitted the source. "There's no getting around the fact that Hollywood just isn't calling as much anymore."

In 2019, the SexyBack singer found himself on the showbiz naughty list after he got caught holding hands with Palmer costar Alisha Wainwright during a night out in New Orleans.

Then, in 2024, the former NSYNC heartthrob, 45, was arrested in Long Island, N.Y., for driving while intoxicated.

He ultimately pleaded guilty to a lesser charge, but as RadarOnline.com reported, insiders said the blowback from the bust created extra tension for him and Biel, 44, who share two sons, Silas, 11, and 6-year-old Phineas.

Timberlake was also depicted as a heartless cad in Britney Spears' bestselling memoir, The Woman in Me.