On Monday evening, a federal court released documents regarding the search of Omar's Washington, D.C., home last month.

A legal order in support of the search warrant indicted that investigators were searching for all "records and information that constitute fruits, contraband, evidence, and instrumentalities of violations of (redacted), those violations involving Ilhan Nur Said Elmi a/k/a Ilhan Abdullahi Omar, and occurring between 1980 to the present."

President Trump has repeatedly attacked Omar, accusing her of using a fake name and committing fraud, while claiming she and other Somali immigrants had stolen billions of dollars from Minnesota.

A separate document filed by the federal government blasts, "The United States believes ILHAN has committed [REDACTED] crimes over decades—beginning long before she was ever in Congress," though the filing did not identify what those alleged crimes might be.