Ilhan Omar Under Fresh Scrutiny as Unsealed Search Warrant Reveals Alleged Immigration Violations Spanning 'Decades'
Nov. 24 2026, Published 1:20 p.m. ET
The federal government believes Minnesota Representative Ilhan Omar has committed various crimes "over decades," RadarOnline.com has learned.
The allegations come as part of the release of several heavily redacted documents used to justify the recent search warrant and raid on her Washington, D.C., home.
Federal Investigators Search Warrant Revealed
On Monday evening, a federal court released documents regarding the search of Omar's Washington, D.C., home last month.
A legal order in support of the search warrant indicted that investigators were searching for all "records and information that constitute fruits, contraband, evidence, and instrumentalities of violations of (redacted), those violations involving Ilhan Nur Said Elmi a/k/a Ilhan Abdullahi Omar, and occurring between 1980 to the present."
President Trump has repeatedly attacked Omar, accusing her of using a fake name and committing fraud, while claiming she and other Somali immigrants had stolen billions of dollars from Minnesota.
A separate document filed by the federal government blasts, "The United States believes ILHAN has committed [REDACTED] crimes over decades—beginning long before she was ever in Congress," though the filing did not identify what those alleged crimes might be.
Ilhan Omar Conspiracy Theory Explained
Omar doesn't have a birth certificate and came to the U.S. with her father in 1995. Accounts of her birth year vary, but she apparently was born sometime between 1981 and 1982.
She has also been the subject of a conspiracy theory that she married her brother in a scheme to help him obtain a green card.
Omar and Elmi married in 2009 before divorcing in 2017. Elmi had obtained a conditional marriage-based green card and later withdrew his petition to remove the conditions after U.S. Citizenship and Immigration Services requested additional evidence about the marriage.
Questions about their relationship intensified when Homeland Security Secretary Markwayne Mullin declared, "We know that she married her brother to try to bring him into the United States. We know he lives now in London."
Ilhan Omar Faces Deportation If Found Guilty
Omar, an open and vocal critic of Trump, is now allegedly facing deportation pending a criminal investigation. Mullin claimed the marriage could be considered "illegal activity" and confirmed the department is willing to send her packing if necessary.
"There's no expiration to that. If we can prove it that maybe you shouldn't have been here in the first place, we'll deport you," Mullin said.
The exact potential crime was not specified at the time.
Ilhan Omar Fights Back Against the Accusations
Omar's attorneys have blasted back at the accusations and the raid, telling the Justice Department that there is "no legitimate basis for any suggestion that she has violated any law concerning her citizenship status," and demanding the immediate return of all seized property.
The Representative was later questioned point-blank about the rumor during an interview with MS Now host Chris Hayes. He asked whether there was any "weird kernel of truth" to the claim.
"Not to my knowledge," she replied, trying to brush away the suggestion. "Somebody put in there that, you know, he had to have been my brother or something to that effect."
Omar went on to explain that online bloggers "went and found random people who are like, 'She introduced him to us and said he was her brother,' which is insane."