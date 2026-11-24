"Donald J. Trump is the greatest president of the last hundred years, and it is in the interest of the Republican Party, the America First movement he has led, and the country for him to resign," Braynard opened his article, echoing Carlson's sentiments that Trump abandoned the America First pledge after entering into the conflict with Iran.

He continued, "However, the election loss on November 3rd was a Republican apocalypse. Attempts to minimize the disaster by calling it a routine midterm swing are a cope that ignores baseline numbers rivaling the post-Watergate midterm."

"And then there’s Iran. In the ten-, twenty-, or hundred-year perspective, initiating the Iran War may have been worth the political cost. Unfortunately, the American electorate operates on no more than a two-year horizon," Braynard explained about how Trump's efforts to secure a nuclear-free Iran for decades to come cost the GOP the immediate control of the House and Senate for the final two years of his presidency.