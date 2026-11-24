Ex-Trump Staffer Urges The Don to Resign Following 'Republican Apocalypse' — as He Claims Stepping Down Would Show 'Supreme Wisdom and Humility'
Nov. 24 2026, Published 1:00 p.m. ET
A former Donald Trump staffer is calling on the president to resign after the Democrats' big wins in the 2026 midterm elections, RadarOnline.com can reveal.
Matt Braynard, who worked on Trump's 2015 election campaign but never held any White House positions during either of his terms, wrote an op-ed claiming the 80-year-old should step down and hand the presidency to JD Vance.
Tucker Carlson's Former Website Publishes Trump Resignation Demand Op-Ed
Braynard, executive director of the conservative political advocacy group Look Ahead America, made his argument in an op-ed for The Daily Caller on Monday, November 23.
The website was founded in 2010 by Tucker Carlson, who has called out Trump ever since the war in Iran began.
Braynard echoed many of Carlson's frequent anti-war talking points in his declaration that Trump needs to step down from the presidency on January 20, 2027, two years after he was sworn in for a second term.
Midterm Losses to Democrats Was a 'Republican Apocalypse'
"Donald J. Trump is the greatest president of the last hundred years, and it is in the interest of the Republican Party, the America First movement he has led, and the country for him to resign," Braynard opened his article, echoing Carlson's sentiments that Trump abandoned the America First pledge after entering into the conflict with Iran.
He continued, "However, the election loss on November 3rd was a Republican apocalypse. Attempts to minimize the disaster by calling it a routine midterm swing are a cope that ignores baseline numbers rivaling the post-Watergate midterm."
"And then there’s Iran. In the ten-, twenty-, or hundred-year perspective, initiating the Iran War may have been worth the political cost. Unfortunately, the American electorate operates on no more than a two-year horizon," Braynard explained about how Trump's efforts to secure a nuclear-free Iran for decades to come cost the GOP the immediate control of the House and Senate for the final two years of his presidency.
A Trump Resignation 'Vaporizes The Left's Best And Only Weapon'
Braynard also criticized Trump's recently fired Chief of Staff, Susie Wiles' decision to put the president "on the ballot" by running his handpicked candidates and having the real estate mogul hold a "roadshow of rallies in states hosting competitive races, which successfully turned out voters: Democrat voters," who do not agree with Trump.
"Entire Democrat campaigns are premised not on policy but on opposing him, exploiting the public’s fatigue with a person who has remained the central character in American life well beyond the country’s standard sell-by date," he argued.
Braynard then proclaimed about Trump, "If he resigns, he vaporizes the left’s best and only weapon in its fight for political power."
'We Need Trump to Take A Bullet For Us Again'
Braynard then mapped out the succession plan, claiming, "Resigning on January 20, 2027, would leave JD Vance eligible to be elected president twice on his own, if he decides to run at all."
He claimed that a President Vance "would wind down the Iran conflict in 2027," and continue with domestic policy points such as immigration, trade, and the economy that would bring the GOP back to the America First promise Trump ran on in 2024.
"President Trump took a bullet for our movement on July 13, 2024, in Butler, Pennsylvania. We need him to take a bullet for us again on January 20, 2027. Resigning would be a move that only a generational leader with supreme wisdom and humility could make, and I believe President Trump is that leader," Braynard concluded.