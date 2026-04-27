Justin Timberlake and Jessica Biel's Marriage 'on the Brink' — Fed-Up Wife 'Issues Ultimatum' to Troubled Singer: 'Clean Up Your Act or I'll Leave'
April 27 2026, Published 12:50 p.m. ET
Justin Timberlake and Jessica Biel's relationship is on the "brink", according to new claims.
RadarOnline.com can reveal the couple, who'll be married for 14 years this October, have managed to survive various scandals involving the former NSYNC star, but his wife's patience is wearing thin, especially over his "mysterious disappearances."
Timberlake 'Is Never Home'
Biel was reportedly fuming after Timberlake's DUI arrest in June 2024 — as well as when the footage of the incident was made public last month — which is why she left perplexed at the singer's decision to host the 8AM Invitational golf tournament at the Wynn resort in Las Vegas recently.
Indeed, the strain he's put on their marriage is now so severe, Biel has issued an ultimatum to Timberlake: "Clean up his act, or she'll leave."
A source told The Daily Mail: "There's not much more she can take," adding that Timberlake is "never home" despite his world tour wrapping last summer.
"She does everything with the kids, and she's sick of being publicly embarrassed."
'He Always Liked To Have A Good Time'
A second insider added: "Justin is the kind of guy that when he's out, has always had a drink in his hand. Even back in his NSYNC prime, at his restaurant, on tour, he always liked to have a good time.
"When he proposed to Jessica, she basically told him to settle down, or she was out. She's not afraid to give him an ultimatum, but I don't see her leaving him anytime soon.
"They have been through a lot of deeply personal things together that have brought them closer. But it's like she doesn't know where he is or what he's doing half the time when she's not with him."
As RadarOnline.com readers know, Timberlake got off with a slap on the wrist after he was pulled over for a DWI following a boozy night with pals in tony Sag Harbor in June 2024. The charge was later reduced to a regular traffic offense.
DWI Caused 'Extra Tension'
Insiders revealed blowback from the bust has created extra tension for the couple, who share sons Silas, 11, and Phineas, five.
Timberlake's wife of nearly 14 years is "sympathetic to a degree," a source said.
The source added: "Justin has been doubling down. He's vowing to fight to clear his name and worried sick it'll be a horrific stain on his reputation and legacy that he'll never shake.
"Jessica's sympathetic to a degree, but she only has so much bandwidth for his moaning and groaning. It's downright childish how he heaps all his frustrations and anxieties on everyone around him.
"Of course, Jessica suffers the most because she has to be around Justin and his moods. It's a running joke among people in their world that he's a massive spoiled brat who was never told 'no' as a kid and that's why he's so insufferable – especially when he's dealing with major stress.
"Jessica does still love him, but she hates the thought of breaking up their family and the logistics of a divorce would be traumatizing.
But when he's acting like this, it makes it harder than ever for her to argue with people who don't understand why she hasn't had the courage to walk away and reinvent herself.
"The only way Justin can salvage this is by working on himself, taking responsibility and being mindful that other people – especially Jessica – have their own problems to deal with."