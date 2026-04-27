Your tip
Your tip
RadarOnlineRadarOnline
Subscribe

Sign up for your
daily dose of dope.

or
Sign in with lockrMail
Home > Celebrity > Justin Timberlake

Justin Timberlake and Jessica Biel's Marriage 'on the Brink' — Fed-Up Wife 'Issues Ultimatum' to Troubled Singer: 'Clean Up Your Act or I'll Leave'

picture of Justin Timberlake and Jessica Biel
Source: MEGA

Justin Timberlake's marriage to Jessica Biel is on the 'brink' as actress is growing increasingly frustrated with her husband's behavior.

April 27 2026, Published 12:50 p.m. ET

RadarOnline CommentsLink to FacebookShare to XShare to FlipboardShare to Email
Add Radar on Google

Justin Timberlake and Jessica Biel's relationship is on the "brink", according to new claims.

RadarOnline.com can reveal the couple, who'll be married for 14 years this October, have managed to survive various scandals involving the former NSYNC star, but his wife's patience is wearing thin, especially over his "mysterious disappearances."

Article continues below advertisement

Timberlake 'Is Never Home'

Tap Here To Add Radar Online as A Trusted SourceAdd Radar Online as A Trusted Source on Google
picture of Justin Timberlake
Source: MEGA

The singer reportedly annoyed his wife by heading off for a Las Vegas golf competition.

Article continues below advertisement

Biel was reportedly fuming after Timberlake's DUI arrest in June 2024 — as well as when the footage of the incident was made public last month — which is why she left perplexed at the singer's decision to host the 8AM Invitational golf tournament at the Wynn resort in Las Vegas recently.

Indeed, the strain he's put on their marriage is now so severe, Biel has issued an ultimatum to Timberlake: "Clean up his act, or she'll leave."

A source told The Daily Mail: "There's not much more she can take," adding that Timberlake is "never home" despite his world tour wrapping last summer.

"She does everything with the kids, and she's sick of being publicly embarrassed."

Article continues below advertisement

'He Always Liked To Have A Good Time'

picture of Justin Timberlake
Source: MEGA

Timberlake's party lifestyle has been called into question.

Article continues below advertisement

A second insider added: "Justin is the kind of guy that when he's out, has always had a drink in his hand. Even back in his NSYNC prime, at his restaurant, on tour, he always liked to have a good time.

"When he proposed to Jessica, she basically told him to settle down, or she was out. She's not afraid to give him an ultimatum, but I don't see her leaving him anytime soon.

"They have been through a lot of deeply personal things together that have brought them closer. But it's like she doesn't know where he is or what he's doing half the time when she's not with him."

As RadarOnline.com readers know, Timberlake got off with a slap on the wrist after he was pulled over for a DWI following a boozy night with pals in tony Sag Harbor in June 2024. The charge was later reduced to a regular traffic offense.

Article continues below advertisement

DWI Caused 'Extra Tension'

picture of Jessica biel
Source: MEGA

Biel's marriage to Timberlake has been impacted by his arrest.

READ MORE ON Celebrity
Britney Spears' life or death crisis has been exposed amid her recent DUI arrest.

Britney Spears' Life or Death Crisis Exposed — From How She Was 'Running With Drug Dealers' Before DUI Arrest to Her Deadly Obsessions

hollywood anorexia crisis famous celebs

Hollywood's Anorexia Crisis — Why the 'Being Thin' Trend Is Causing Trouble for World's Most Famous Celebs

Article continues below advertisement

Insiders revealed blowback from the bust has created extra tension for the couple, who share sons Silas, 11, and Phineas, five.

Timberlake's wife of nearly 14 years is "sympathetic to a degree," a source said.

The source added: "Justin has been doubling down. He's vowing to fight to clear his name and worried sick it'll be a horrific stain on his reputation and legacy that he'll never shake.

"Jessica's sympathetic to a degree, but she only has so much bandwidth for his moaning and groaning. It's downright childish how he heaps all his frustrations and anxieties on everyone around him.

Radar Logo

Never Miss an

Exclusive

Daily updates from the heart of Hollywood, right to your inbox

By entering your email and clicking Sign Up, you’re agreeing to let us send you customized marketing messages about us and our advertising partners. You are also agreeing to our Terms of Service and Privacy Policy.

Article continues below advertisement
picture of Justin Timberlake and Jessica Biel
Source: MEGA

The couple have managed to survive various scandals, largely of Timberlake's making.

"Of course, Jessica suffers the most because she has to be around Justin and his moods. It's a running joke among people in their world that he's a massive spoiled brat who was never told 'no' as a kid and that's why he's so insufferable – especially when he's dealing with major stress.

"Jessica does still love him, but she hates the thought of breaking up their family and the logistics of a divorce would be traumatizing.

But when he's acting like this, it makes it harder than ever for her to argue with people who don't understand why she hasn't had the courage to walk away and reinvent herself.

"The only way Justin can salvage this is by working on himself, taking responsibility and being mindful that other people – especially Jessica – have their own problems to deal with."

NewsInvestigationsVideoExclusivesPoliticsEntertainmentReality TVTrue CrimeSportsRoyals
About UsEditor's NotesNewsletterContact UsNews TipsMediaAdvertisingYouTubeFlipboardNews Break
Privacy PolicyTerms of UseDMCA PolicyCookie PolicyOpt-out of personalized adsManage Privacy OptionsManage Privacy Options
RadarOnline Logo

© Copyright 2026 RADAR ONLINE™️. A DIVISION OF MYSTIFY ENTERTAINMENT NETWORK INC. RADAR ONLINE is a registered trademark. All rights reserved. Registration on or use of this site constitutes acceptance of our Terms of Service, Privacy Policy and Cookies Policy. People may receive compensation for some links to products and services. Offers may be subject to change without notice.