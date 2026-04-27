Justin Timberlake and Jessica Biel's Marriage 'on the Brink' — Fed-Up Wife 'Issues Ultimatum' to Troubled Singer: 'Clean Up Your Act or I'll Leave'

A second insider added: "Justin is the kind of guy that when he's out, has always had a drink in his hand. Even back in his NSYNC prime, at his restaurant, on tour, he always liked to have a good time.

"When he proposed to Jessica, she basically told him to settle down, or she was out. She's not afraid to give him an ultimatum, but I don't see her leaving him anytime soon.

"They have been through a lot of deeply personal things together that have brought them closer. But it's like she doesn't know where he is or what he's doing half the time when she's not with him."

As RadarOnline.com readers know, Timberlake got off with a slap on the wrist after he was pulled over for a DWI following a boozy night with pals in tony Sag Harbor in June 2024. The charge was later reduced to a regular traffic offense.