EXCLUSIVE: 'Don't Do It!' Rod Stewart Faces Pleas From Family to Ditch Record-Breaking Running Attempt Aged 80 as They Fear His 'Booze-Ravaged Heart Will Explode'

Stewart has been training on a private 100-meter track at his estate, aiming to beat his current best time of 19 seconds.

His rigorous fitness regimen includes underwater exercises to help his voice – inspired by advice from Frank Sinatra.

"Rod, the secret to being a great singer is having powerful lungs – do lots of underwater swimming, where you hold your breath." Stewart said Ol' Blue Eyes told him,

He added about his time with his trainer: "We do a lot of underwater training, where the trainer throws."

Despite his enthusiasm, Stewart's family is gripped with worry about the potential risks associated with his intense training at his age.

We can reveal a family member has pleaded with him: "Don't do it! We're worried your heart will literally explode."

But hard-living Stewart remains undeterred – despite being spotted out boozing at all hours recently.