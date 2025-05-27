EXCLUSIVE: 'Don't Do It!' Rod Stewart Faces Pleas From Family to Ditch Record-Breaking Running Attempt Aged 80 as They Fear His 'Booze-Ravaged Heart Will Explode'
Rod Stewart has declared his ambition to set a new sprinting world record for his age group – sparking fears among his family it will make his heart explode, RadarOnline.com can reveal.
The rock icon revealed his goal in a recent interview, stating: "I'm going to try and do 17 seconds, which I think is a world record for an 80-year-old."
Record Bid
Stewart has been training on a private 100-meter track at his estate, aiming to beat his current best time of 19 seconds.
His rigorous fitness regimen includes underwater exercises to help his voice – inspired by advice from Frank Sinatra.
"Rod, the secret to being a great singer is having powerful lungs – do lots of underwater swimming, where you hold your breath." Stewart said Ol' Blue Eyes told him,
He added about his time with his trainer: "We do a lot of underwater training, where the trainer throws."
Despite his enthusiasm, Stewart's family is gripped with worry about the potential risks associated with his intense training at his age.
We can reveal a family member has pleaded with him: "Don't do it! We're worried your heart will literally explode."
But hard-living Stewart remains undeterred – despite being spotted out boozing at all hours recently.
Health Scares
The singer's health has been a topic of concern in recent years.
In 2016, Stewart was diagnosed with prostate cancer but chose not to inform his children, saying: "I didn't want to worry them, and I'm all clear now."
He also underwent surgery in 2000 for a cancerous tumor in his thyroid gland, which he later learned could have jeopardized his singing voice.
Stewart's dedication to fitness extends beyond sprinting.
He maintains an indoor pool, a massive gym, and a golf course at his home.
And he has worked with the same personal trainer for 38 years and credits his lifelong soccer playing for his enduring physical condition.
In January, Stewart celebrated his 80th birthday with a lavish 10-day yacht party, organized by his wife, Penny Lancaster.
The celebration included themed dress-up nights, with one evening dedicated to everyone dressing as Stewart himself.
Reflecting on the event, he said: "We hired a massive yacht. Cost me an absolute fortune. I don't mind – you're only 80 once."
Looking ahead, Stewart is set to perform in the coveted Legends slot at Glastonbury Festival next month.