Bruce Willis' Forgotten Collaboration with Frank Sinatra Revealed As Star Continues 'Losing Battle' With Dementia

He previously said: "I got to hang around the set, and they were shooting nights, and Frank Sinatra would come out. We were shooting in a bar, so we’d just get him talking, and all of the young actors just try to ask… him questions and just get him telling us stories.”

According to Willis, Sinatra even shared a story about making the 1953 film From Here to Eternity, which landed him an Academy Award for Best Supporting Actor.

While filming, Sinatra recalled how co-star Ernest Borgnine encouraged him to hit him over the head with a barstool as hard as he could to get their on-screen fight underway.