EXCLUSIVE: Kim Kardashian Got Nipple Piercings 'As Part of Desperate Bid to Keep New Lovers Interested' in Wake of Painful Kanye West Split

A source told us: "This wasn't just about promotion. Kim's been through a lot, and she’s trying to feel wanted again. She felt like she had to do something bold to get male attention back on her.

"She thinks being kinky and having these piercings will attract lovers and keep men.

"And it's pretty obvious she could be trying to be as edgy as Kanye's next wife Bianca. It's all a bit pathetic."

Kardashian, who divorced West, 46, in 2022 after nearly eight years of marriage, was photographed on Sunday 18 May evening leaving a friend’s home in Beverly Hills wearing a sheer, curve-hugging black top that revealed what appeared to be nipple piercings beneath.

The pointed outline under her tight bra prompted speculation online, reigniting interest in her personal life and SKIMS product line.

"She didn’t just want to fade into being 'just a mom' or 'just a businesswoman' after Kanye," our source added. "She's still single, and she's aware the spotlight can move quickly. She wants to feel sexy and seen."