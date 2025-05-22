EXCLUSIVE: Kim Kardashian Got Nipple Piercings 'As Part of Desperate Bid to Keep New Lovers Interested' in Wake of Painful Kanye West Split
Kim Kardashian has privately admitted she got nipple piercings in a “desperate bid” to keep new lovers interested following the breakdown of her marriage to Kanye West, RadarOnline.com can reveal.
"Some days are hard but these nipples are harder," the 44-year-old recently said in a now-viral SKIMS campaign video – but insiders tell us the move was way more than marketing.
Kinky Move
A source told us: "This wasn't just about promotion. Kim's been through a lot, and she’s trying to feel wanted again. She felt like she had to do something bold to get male attention back on her.
"She thinks being kinky and having these piercings will attract lovers and keep men.
"And it's pretty obvious she could be trying to be as edgy as Kanye's next wife Bianca. It's all a bit pathetic."
Kardashian, who divorced West, 46, in 2022 after nearly eight years of marriage, was photographed on Sunday 18 May evening leaving a friend’s home in Beverly Hills wearing a sheer, curve-hugging black top that revealed what appeared to be nipple piercings beneath.
The pointed outline under her tight bra prompted speculation online, reigniting interest in her personal life and SKIMS product line.
"She didn’t just want to fade into being 'just a mom' or 'just a businesswoman' after Kanye," our source added. "She's still single, and she's aware the spotlight can move quickly. She wants to feel sexy and seen."
'Lonely'
Kardashian's fashion choice came just days after she returned from Paris, where she broke down in court while testifying against the gang accused of robbing her at gunpoint in 2016.
During her emotional testimony, she said she feared she was going to be raped or killed during the $10million heist.
Despite that trauma, she told the court she forgave the defendants.
A second source close to the star said: "Spending girl time at Lauren’s bachelorette was a great way to end the week after testifying. She's glad it's over but thankful she was asked to testify as part of the trial."
Kardashian launched SKIMS product the Ultimate Nipple Push-Up Bra in October 2023.
It which features built-in fake nipples designed to give the appearance of constant arousal, sold out almost instantly.
There was also a 250,000-person waiting list after the launch.
In a tongue-in-cheek campaign video, Kardashian pitched the underwear with her usual deadpan delivery, saying: "Earth's temperature is getting hotter and hotter, the sea levels are rising and ice sheets are shrinking.
"And I am not a scientist but I do believe that everyone can use their skill set to do their part."
Scarred
She continued: "That's why I am introducing a brand-new bra with a built-in nipple. So no matter how hot it is, you will always look cold."
Concluding her promo spot, she said: "Some days are hard but these nipples are harder. And unlike the icebergs, these aren't going anywhere."
Kardashian wore minimal makeup during her recent L.A. outing where her piercings were on display – pairing the sheer black top with leather trousers and a slicked-back bun.
But it was her pointed chest display that drew the most attention.
Our source added: "She knows exactly what she's doing.
"Whether it's piercings or the bra, the message is the same – Kim wants to feel desired again."