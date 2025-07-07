EXCLUSIVE: The Craziest Conspiracy Theories Still Swirling in Wake of Sean 'Diddy' Combs Trial — That Have Left A-Listers Petrified They Will Still Be Dragged Into Scandal

Despite his conviction on two lesser charges of transporting women for prostitution – which he denies – the Internet has exploded with viral claims extending far beyond the courtroom.

Many of the theories are unverified or outright false, yet they have left a number of high-profile individuals attempting to distance themselves from Combs' sex scandal altogether.

Among the most persistent claims is one involving a resurfaced video of Justin Bieber aged 15, in which Combs refers to spending "48 hours" with the young star and hints they're doing things they "can't really disclose."

The video, though years old, has triggered renewed suspicion online.

Bieber's team has since clarified that while he was not harmed, saying: "There are individuals who were genuinely hurt by him (Combs.)"

Others have sought to tie the case to the deaths of singer Prince and Kim Porter, Combs' former partner and the mother of three of his children.

One now-viral claim suggests Prince recorded a confession implicating Combs in alleged crimes – a claim for which no evidence has been presented.