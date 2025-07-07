EXCLUSIVE: The Craziest Conspiracy Theories Still Swirling in Wake of Sean 'Diddy' Combs Trial — That Have Left A-Listers Petrified They Will Still Be Dragged Into Scandal
In the aftermath of Sean 'Diddy' Combs' federal trial, a wave of conspiracy theories continues to ripple across the world – drawing in a growing list of celebrities, politicians and even deceased public figures.
While Combs was acquitted last week on the most serious charges, including sex trafficking and racketeering conspiracy, speculation around his alleged misconduct shows little sign of fading, and RadarOnline.com has the details on all the wildest mysteries shrouding one of the biggest showbiz trials in history.
And we can reveal how they are leaving a string of A-listers quaking.
Crazed Theories
Despite his conviction on two lesser charges of transporting women for prostitution – which he denies – the Internet has exploded with viral claims extending far beyond the courtroom.
Many of the theories are unverified or outright false, yet they have left a number of high-profile individuals attempting to distance themselves from Combs' sex scandal altogether.
Among the most persistent claims is one involving a resurfaced video of Justin Bieber aged 15, in which Combs refers to spending "48 hours" with the young star and hints they're doing things they "can't really disclose."
The video, though years old, has triggered renewed suspicion online.
Bieber's team has since clarified that while he was not harmed, saying: "There are individuals who were genuinely hurt by him (Combs.)"
Others have sought to tie the case to the deaths of singer Prince and Kim Porter, Combs' former partner and the mother of three of his children.
One now-viral claim suggests Prince recorded a confession implicating Combs in alleged crimes – a claim for which no evidence has been presented.
Light Verdict
A separate controversy erupted after an anonymous author published a fabricated memoir, Kim’s Lost Words, which was promoted as a tell-all from beyond the grave.
The book reached the top of Amazon's bestseller list before being pulled from sale under pressure from Porter's family and legal representatives.
Rumors have also engulfed Combs' Holmby Hills estate, which survived a series of wildfires that swept through parts of Los Angeles earlier this year.
Theories circulated online suggesting that Combs' mansion had been spared due to its alleged connection to a network of underground tunnels used to transport individuals or conceal evidence – a claim former government official Catherine Austin Fitts echoed on her podcast.
Fitts implied homes destroyed in the fires were linked to Combs through "incriminating" ties – again, without substantiating evidence.
The reach of the conspiracies has extended into the political realm.
Former Vice President Kamala Harris, who appeared at a 2019 town hall hosted by Combs, found herself caught in the crossfire of online speculation.
Running Scared
Her campaign's resurfaced tweet thanking Combs for his support was reposted by right-wing accounts implying deeper ties, prompting false suggestions that she had attended one of his infamous parties.
Donald Trump shared a manipulated image of Harris and Combs on Truth Social, alongside the caption: "Madam vice president, have you ever been involved with or engaged in one of Puff Daddy's 'Freak-Offs?'"
The music industry has not been spared either.
Jay-Z and Beyoncé were linked to Combs in an interview by singer Jaguar Wright on Piers Morgan Uncensored, where Wright alleged – without evidence – all three were involved in a criminal network.
Following legal pressure, Morgan issued an on-air apology, stating the claims were "completely false."
Even former President Barack Obama has been dragged into the conspiracy web.
A 2004 video of Combs interviewing Obama during the Democratic National Convention has resurfaced, with conservative commentators – including Charlie Kirk – speculating that the rapper may possess compromising footage of the former president. No such material has emerged, and there is no indication of any wrongdoing.
The falsehoods have grown darker and more disturbing.
Will Smith Horror Story
A widely circulated hoax on X accused actor Will Smith of "selling" his daughter Willow, now 23, to Combs in her youth – citing a photoshopped image and links to fictional videos that do not exist.
Despite repeated denials and lack of corroboration, the conspiracy theories have had real-world consequences.
Several celebrities named in posts have reportedly increased their private security, scrubbed their social media histories – or issued quiet legal warnings to platforms and publishers.
While Combs has called the swirling claims "lies on lies," and legal proceedings against him are on hold for now, the broader scandal shows no sign of fading.
A source told us: "For many A-listers, the fear isn't of guilt – but of being next in the digital crosshairs."
After eight weeks of trial and 34 witnesses, Combs was found guilty of transportation for prostitution of ex-girlfriends Cassie Ventura and a female known as Jane, but not guilty on the more serious charges on racketeering conspiracy and sex trafficking.
It means he's gotten off the charges that could have seen him face 15 years to life behind bars.
After being denied bail, he is now banged up until October to await sentencing, but legal sources say he could do very little or no more jail time.