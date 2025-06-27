EXCLUSIVE: Jennifer Lopez Crippled With Anxiety Over Sean 'Diddy' Combs' 'Dirt Dossier' on Her — Which He's 'Set to Leak in Revenge' For Not Backing Him During Trial

Alleged sex fiend Sean "Diddy" Combs is seething behind bars over ex-girlfriend Jennifer Lopez's deafening silence during his salacious sex crimes trial – and he's even threatening to take her down if she doesn't speak out soon, RadarOnline.com can reveal.

"He's burning with rage over how she's turned her back on him," our insider said.

The All About the Benjamins rapper has been caged without bail at the Metropolitan Detention Center in Brooklyn, New York, since September as he faces charges of racketeering conspiracy, sex trafficking and other crimes.

Combs, 55, maintained he's innocent – but sources say the Bad Boy Records co-founder is obsessing over the lack of support from J.Lo, his girlfriend from 1999 to 2001.