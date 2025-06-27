EXCLUSIVE: Jennifer Lopez Crippled With Anxiety Over Sean 'Diddy' Combs' 'Dirt Dossier' on Her — Which He's 'Set to Leak in Revenge' For Not Backing Him During Trial
Alleged sex fiend Sean "Diddy" Combs is seething behind bars over ex-girlfriend Jennifer Lopez's deafening silence during his salacious sex crimes trial – and he's even threatening to take her down if she doesn't speak out soon, RadarOnline.com can reveal.
"He's burning with rage over how she's turned her back on him," our insider said.
The All About the Benjamins rapper has been caged without bail at the Metropolitan Detention Center in Brooklyn, New York, since September as he faces charges of racketeering conspiracy, sex trafficking and other crimes.
Combs, 55, maintained he's innocent – but sources say the Bad Boy Records co-founder is obsessing over the lack of support from J.Lo, his girlfriend from 1999 to 2001.
A-List Names
"He and J.Lo stayed very close even after they split, and he fully expected her to at least get in touch – even if she didn't want to be a character witness at the trial," our insider said, adding: "Instead, it's been total crickets."
Fans have hounded the songbird to open her beak after resurfaced photos showed her and Diddy appearing to be in a heated argument at NYC's now-shuttered Lotus nightclub on September 7, 2000 – the same night he was later accused of raping a 13-year-old girl as a famous female celebrity allegedly looked on.
There's no indication that J.Lo witnessed or was involved in the unproven incident – and in February, the accuser dropped her civil suit against Combs and his alleged coconspirator, Jay-Z. Both men have steadfastly denied the woman's accusations, and Jay-Z has sued the accuser and her lawyer for defamation.
Sources tell us the hub-bub triggered unwanted attention for 55-year-old diva J.Lo, whose 1999 breakout album, On the 6, was coproduced by Combs.
"She's desperate to distance herself, but that's not going to be easy – especially now that Diddy's telling people she owes him," our insider warned. "For him, her silence is unforgivable and disloyal. He did so much for her, and now that he needs something, she's ghosted him."
Fan Attacks
Our source went on: "Diddy is telling people if she knows what's good for her, then she'll at least get in touch – or, better still, volunteer to attest that he's a gentle soul who wouldn't be capable of these horrific crimes."
The insider also warned J.Lo may be "playing with fire" by ignoring her embattled ex.
They said: "Even a private message of support would go a long way.
"If she doesn't do something, she'll be on his revenge list ... whether he's wearing an inmate number or acquitted."