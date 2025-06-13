'The D-List' — All the A-Listers Whose Names Have Been Dragged into Sean 'Diddy' Combs' Nightmarish Sex Trafficking Case

Combs' ex-girlfriend Casandra 'Cassie' Ventura delivered one of the most harrowing accounts of what the Bad Boy records founder was like behind closed doors when she took the stand on May 13.

Cassie testified to the emotional, physical and sexual abuse she endured while dating Combs from 2007 to 2018.

During her testimony, the Me & U singer alleged she was given alcohol and drugs and forced to "perform" in orgies with male escorts.

Photos, as well as hotel security footage taken in 2016 depicting Combs attacking Cassie, were also prevented to support her claims of physical abuse.