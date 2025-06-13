'The D-List' — All the A-Listers Whose Names Have Been Dragged into Sean 'Diddy' Combs' Nightmarish Sex Trafficking Case
Sean 'Diddy' Combs' sex-trafficking case has dragged several A-listers into the courtroom since it kicked off on May 5 in New York City.
RadarOnline.com can reveal which celebrities have appeared in court so far and whose names have been dropped during explosive testimony.
Cassie Ventura
Combs' ex-girlfriend Casandra 'Cassie' Ventura delivered one of the most harrowing accounts of what the Bad Boy records founder was like behind closed doors when she took the stand on May 13.
Cassie testified to the emotional, physical and sexual abuse she endured while dating Combs from 2007 to 2018.
During her testimony, the Me & U singer alleged she was given alcohol and drugs and forced to "perform" in orgies with male escorts.
Photos, as well as hotel security footage taken in 2016 depicting Combs attacking Cassie, were also prevented to support her claims of physical abuse.
Kid Cudi
Cassie also said Combs threatened her ex-boyfriend Kid Cudi when he found out they were dating. She claimed Combs told her "he was going to hurt Scott and I" if she didn't end the relationship.
Cudi, whose real name is Scott Mescudi, then took the stand to give his account of what happened.
The rapper testified to Combs allegedly breaking into his Hollywood Hills home in 2011 – and weeks later his car was set on fire.
He said claimed he broke up with Cassie "for her safety, for my safety…because I knew Sean Combs was violent."
Dawn Richard
Former Danity Kane member Dawn Richard testified to witnessing Combs be violent to Cassie on several occasions.
She claimed she saw Combs hit his girlfriend "on the head and beat her on the ground" after Cassie deflected a skillet being swung at her head in 2009.
After the incident, Richard claimed Combs threatened to kill her if she every told anyone about the attack.
Richard further alleged Combs "would punch (Cassie), choke her, drag her, slap her in the mouth. I saw him kick her, punch her in the stomach."
Michael B. Jordan
Michael B. Jordan's name was mentioned in court as someone Combs was said to be jealous of due to his relationship with Cassie.
Combs was also accused of threatening the Sinners star because of Ventura.
Prosecutors named Jordan on a list of potential witnesses given to jurors.
Barack Obama
In addition to Jordan, former President Barack Obama's name was also brought up in court when one of Combs' former assistants took the stand.
Ex-assistant David James claimed Combs used to take ectasy pills that had Obama's face imprinted on them.
He further alleged other celebrities would consume the pills, as well as Percocet, at Combs' notorious parties.
Kanye West
Most recently embattled rapper Kanye West made an appearance at the Manhattan courthouse on Friday, June 13.
West, who now goes by Ye, was seen dressed in an all white look and sunglasses as he entered and exited the courthouse.
He had been in touch with Combs’ son, Christian 'King' Combs, about attending with the 27-year-old.
People in the courthouse erupted in cheers as the rapper entered and went through security checks. However, he was never able to make it actually inside the courtroom, and instead was ushered into an overflow room.
West left after about 40 minutes, walking out the front doors of the federal courthouse, entered a car, and was driven away.