Revealed: Michael Jordan's Raging Response to Being Dragged into Warped Sean 'Diddy' Combs' Sex Fantasy Along With Shaquille O'Neal

Testifying under a pseudonym, "Jane" revealed on Wednesday Combs' twisted NBA roleplay where he casted himself as Jordan, her as Kobe Bryant, and the male escort she slept with as Shaquille O'Neal.

And according to a source, Jordan feels uncomfortable about being linked to the trial in such strange circumstances and won't draw attention to it.

An insider said: "Michael was made aware of what Diddy may or may not have gotten himself into with roleplaying as Michael himself.

"Michael is not going to play with any of that; he is steering clear because he thinks it is weird."