Revealed: Michael Jordan's Raging Response to Being Dragged into Warped Sean 'Diddy' Combs' Sex Fantasy Along With Shaquille O'Neal
Michael Jordan has reacted to his name being brought up in Sean 'Diddy' Combs' sex trafficking trial, and he's not impressed.
RadarOnline.com can also reveal the NBA great, 62, is ensuring that being dragged into the case won't ruin his annual European family vacation.
'It's Just Weird'
Testifying under a pseudonym, "Jane" revealed on Wednesday Combs' twisted NBA roleplay where he casted himself as Jordan, her as Kobe Bryant, and the male escort she slept with as Shaquille O'Neal.
And according to a source, Jordan feels uncomfortable about being linked to the trial in such strange circumstances and won't draw attention to it.
An insider said: "Michael was made aware of what Diddy may or may not have gotten himself into with roleplaying as Michael himself.
"Michael is not going to play with any of that; he is steering clear because he thinks it is weird."
Family Vacation
And on the Chicago Bulls legend not letting anything spoil his family time in Italy, the source said: "We aren't going to be getting any new crying memes over this revelation.
"Michael is looking to live his life, which, as people have seen for years, is pretty great.
"To be considered the greatest basketball player ever, having endless amounts of money, a new job with NBC, and a wonderful marriage. Things are going OK.
"Mike has to avoid the noise and live his life. He doesn't want to be linked with weird stuff, Diddy or anyone else does.
"He is happy and is looking to forget about the revelation just as soon as he was made aware of it."
Jane described the "Freak Offs" she attended during her relationship with Combs as filled with extravagant sexual role play where participants gave each other nicknames inspired by legendary basketball stars.
The testimony emerged Wednesday during Jane's cross-examination as his lawyers sought to show how close she was to Combs, 55.
Lawyers for Combs are seeking to undermine Jane's testimony that she felt "obligated" to take part in Freak Offs because he was paying the $10,000 a month rent for her Los Angeles home. Combs denies all charges.
Relaxing In Italy
Jordan, meanwhile, was soaking up the sunshine and posing for pictures with his wife, Yvette Prieto.
They landed in Italy earlier this week with their twin daughters, Victoria and Ysabel, and some extended members of her family.
The icon was seen with his brother-in-law, Carlos Jr, and father-in-law Carlos Sr.
The Bulls great and his family were seen clambering down from his extravagant $70million private jet at the start of the week, a Gulfstream 650ER, which holds the record for "the fastest flight in business aviation history," according to its website.
The lavish aircraft, distinguishable for its custom $500,000 elephant-print paint job, can accommodate up to 19 passengers and four crew members.