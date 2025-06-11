EXCLUSIVE: Sean 'Diddy' Combs' Creepy Obama Obsession Revealed As Sex Trafficking Trial Gets More Grisly by the Day
Scandal-scarred music mogul Sean "Diddy" Combs is totally fixated on Barack Obama – and even had his drugs shaped to look like the ex-president, according to sources who told RadarOnline.com the hitmaker also creepily followed the actions of his hero for years.
David James – a onetime personal assistant to the It’s All About the Benjamins rapper – testified in a Manhattan federal court that Combs downed drugs "every day," including ecstasy tablets shaped like Obama's face.
A source admitted Combs allegedly popping Obama-shaped pills is "weird enough," but added his obsession with the former prez and ex-first lady Michelle Obama went even further.
Deep Fixation
"Diddy followed Barack's every move – and Michelle’s to a degree," an insider said.
They added: "Diddy always looked up to Barack. He would have liked to hang out with him and party with him. Everyone around him noticed how he would model himself after Barack, copying his style and mannerisms.
"Combs always said Barack was a classy guy worth emulating – not realizing how freaky he was being by doing it."
As RadarOnline.com readers know, the disgraced Bad Boy Records founder is on trial for racketeering conspiracy, sex trafficking and transportation to engage in prostitution.
Michelle Obsession
Combs, 55, has pleaded not guilty to all charges. But prosecutors said the crazed skirt-chaser regularly held "freak offs" at his homes in L.A. and Miami – and allege the elaborate drug-fueled orgies involved paid sex workers and coerced participants.
If convicted, Combs faces up to life in prison. But even if the tarnished star is acquitted, he must also contend with an avalanche of civil lawsuits accusing him of sexual abuse – accusations he has also denied.
Our insider said: "Needless to say, the Obamas want nothing to do with him. To them, he's a depraved monster."
Sources sat Combs appeared awed while interviewing his idol for MTV during the 2004 Democratic National Convention in Boston – back when Barack was an Illinois state senator.
Our insider added: "On one occasion Diddy met Barack, he thought he smelled nice and raved about him being this handsome, statuesque power figure.He was delusional to believe they had lots in common."