Read Michelle Obama's Savage Parenting Swipe at Barack As Talk Mounts Couple Are Poised to Announce 'Divorce of the Century'
Former First Lady Michelle Obama has stirred the pot once again with a playful yet pointed jab at her husband, former President Barack Obama.
During a recent episode of her podcast, "IMO", co-hosted with her brother Craig Robinson, Michelle admitted to feeling relieved that they never had a son who might have mirrored his father's qualities, RadarOnline.com can report.
Drawing laughter from her co-hosts, Michelle quipped: "I'm so glad I didn't have a boy... he would've been a Barack Obama."
The lighthearted comment, however, arrives against a backdrop of swirling speculation about their nearly 33-year marriage.
Rumors regarding the state of Michelle and Barack's relationship have recently gained momentum, fueled by the former first lady's conspicuous absence from several high-profile events and a distinct shift in how she is redefining her own identity post-White House.
This week, she was spotted lunching at an exclusive beach club in Mallorca with her daughters, stirring curiosity about the absence of her husband, who was notably not present during this family outing.
While the Obamas have long been viewed as one of America's most beloved couples, the cracks in that image seem to be showing.
The former First Lady recently expressed her discomfort when referred to as "Mrs. Obama". In a candid moment during a conversation on "Las Culturistas" podcast, she firmly stated: "We cannot have a real conversation if you're saying, 'Mrs. Obama,' that's too many syllables." This declaration underscores her desire to assert her individuality beyond her husband's legacy. Despite the playful remarks, Michelle emphatically addressed the speculation surrounding their marriage. In an earlier podcast appearance on "The Diary of a CEO", she dismissed rumors about marital strife, stating: "If I were having problems with my husband, everybody would know about it." Yet, the recent comments and her various public appearances — often without Barack — have left fans wondering about the realities behind closed doors.
To add fuel to the fire, Michelle openly discussed her journey in therapy, which she described as a necessary "tune-up" for this new chapter of her life.
On Jay Shetty's "On Purpose" podcast, she shared: "At this phase of my life, I'm in therapy right now because I'm transitioning."
She explained that her daughters are now grown and that this has led her to focus on herself, free from the responsibilities that defined much of her adult life: "I now don't have the excuse of, 'Well, my kids need this' or 'My husband needs that.'"
Social media has taken notice of Michelle's candidness, with both fans and critics weighing in on the couple's evolving dynamic.
Online discussions have ranged from supportive messages about embracing self-discovery to speculation about an "impending separation." However, Michelle remains resolute in her relationship with Barack.
In another podcast episode, she reflected on the difficulties of their partnership, saying: "Marriage is hard for me and the former president, but I wouldn't trade it."
She further emphasized the strength of their bond, calling Barack "my person" and highlighting the shared commitment to their marriage: "The beauty of my husband and our partnership is that neither one of us was ever really, ever going to quit at it."