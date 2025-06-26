Inside Jay-Z and Kanye West's War After Rap Titan Takes Dig at Kooky 'Nazi Lover' by Changing Key Lyric in Their Song on Stage With Wife Beyoncé
Jay-Z has taken a dig at Kanye West on a very public stage, RadarOnline.com can reveal.
The rapper joined wife Beyoncé on her Cowboy Carter tour stop in Paris, and made it clear to the audience he's cut all ties with West by changing a key lyric in their hit song together.
Jay's Message to Ye
Jay-Z and West teamed up for the 2011 album Watch the Throne, which featured the hit song Ni**as in Paris. The song remains one of Jay-Z's most streamed tracks with over 1.6 billion streams on Spotify alone.
But the Empire State of Mind rapper's past shared success with West means little to nothing to him now due to the Flashing Lights hitmaker's disgusting social media rant targeting Jay-Z and Beyoncé's young children, in addition to his unhinged antisemitic rants and praise of Nazi leader Adolf Hitler.
While performing with his wife, Jay-Z sent a clear message to West, and sources claimed the controversial rapper heard him "loud and clear."
Ye Heard Him 'Loud and Clear'
Instead of rapping the original lyrics, "Just might let you meet Ye," Jay-Z switched up the language to "Just might let you meet Bey," prompting the Paris audience to go wild over the change.
Sources claimed Jay-Z's lyric switch was more than just a nod to his wife's tour; it was an "intentional diss."
A source close to the couple told Hollywood insider Rob Shuter, who writes on Substack: "Jay wanted to send a message, and Kanye got it loud and clear."
Feud Origins
The well-placed source noted West's vile attack on Jay-Z and Beyonce's 7-year-old twins, Rumi and Sir.
In the since-deleted X posts, West used a derogatory term while questioning the intellectual capacity of the children. He then suggested they were conceived through "artificial insemination."
He wrote in one deleted post: "Wait, has anyone ever seen Jay-Z and Beyonce’s younger kids? No, like, literally, and this is why artificial insemination is such a blessing."
After the post was removed, he shared it again and added: "If Twitter take my s--- down, then so be it, but I need y'all to no (sic) Jay-Z or nobody have no power over me."
Ye Left 'Fuming' Over Diss
Amid intense backlash over his attacks, West issued a half-hearted apology to Jay-Z.
He posted on X: "I’m sorry Jay Z. I be feeling bad about my tweet but I still feel I gave my life to this industry and thought so many people were my family but when I needed family on some real s--- none of these rap n----- had my back."
While West attempted to walk back his offensive comments, the damage had already been done, and Jay-Z's lyric change was said to be a direct response to the deleted posts.
The insider said: "They considered suing. But Jay took it to the stage instead."
As West has proved to let little go in the past, a separate source claimed the Gold Digger rapper is "fuming" and is expected to hit back at Jay because "we know Ye doesn’t stay quiet for long."