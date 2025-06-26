Your tip
Your tip
RadarOnlineRadarOnline
Subscribe

Sign up for your
daily dose of dope.

or
Sign in with lockrMail
Home > Celebrity > Jay-Z

Inside Jay-Z and Kanye West's War After Rap Titan Takes Dig at Kooky 'Nazi Lover' by Changing Key Lyric in Their Song on Stage With Wife Beyoncé

Split photo of Kanye West, Jay-Z and Beyoncé.
Source: MEGA

Jay-Z threw shade at Kanye West at Beyoncé's Paris concert.

Profile Image

Contact us by Email

June 26 2025, Published 4:45 p.m. ET

RadarOnline CommentsLink to FacebookShare to XShare to FlipboardShare to Email

Jay-Z has taken a dig at Kanye West on a very public stage, RadarOnline.com can reveal.

The rapper joined wife Beyoncé on her Cowboy Carter tour stop in Paris, and made it clear to the audience he's cut all ties with West by changing a key lyric in their hit song together.

Article continues below advertisement

Jay's Message to Ye

kanye west luxury rehab yoga chef meals therapy k weekly
Source: MEGA

Jay-Z threw shade at West with a notable lyic change in their hit song 'Ni**as in Paris.'

Jay-Z and West teamed up for the 2011 album Watch the Throne, which featured the hit song Ni**as in Paris. The song remains one of Jay-Z's most streamed tracks with over 1.6 billion streams on Spotify alone.

But the Empire State of Mind rapper's past shared success with West means little to nothing to him now due to the Flashing Lights hitmaker's disgusting social media rant targeting Jay-Z and Beyoncé's young children, in addition to his unhinged antisemitic rants and praise of Nazi leader Adolf Hitler.

While performing with his wife, Jay-Z sent a clear message to West, and sources claimed the controversial rapper heard him "loud and clear."

Article continues below advertisement

Ye Heard Him 'Loud and Clear'

beyonce jay z kanye west cowboy carter paris lyric change war
Source: MEGA

Jay-Z rapped, 'Just might let you meet Bey,' instead of 'Just might let you meet Ye.'

Instead of rapping the original lyrics, "Just might let you meet Ye," Jay-Z switched up the language to "Just might let you meet Bey," prompting the Paris audience to go wild over the change.

Sources claimed Jay-Z's lyric switch was more than just a nod to his wife's tour; it was an "intentional diss."

A source close to the couple told Hollywood insider Rob Shuter, who writes on Substack: "Jay wanted to send a message, and Kanye got it loud and clear."

Article continues below advertisement

Feud Origins

beyonce jay z kanye west cowboy carter paris lyric change war
Source: MEGA

The feud was sparked after West questioned the intellectual capacity of Jay-Z and Beyonce's young children, Rumi and Sir.

The well-placed source noted West's vile attack on Jay-Z and Beyonce's 7-year-old twins, Rumi and Sir.

In the since-deleted X posts, West used a derogatory term while questioning the intellectual capacity of the children. He then suggested they were conceived through "artificial insemination."

He wrote in one deleted post: "Wait, has anyone ever seen Jay-Z and Beyonce’s younger kids? No, like, literally, and this is why artificial insemination is such a blessing."

After the post was removed, he shared it again and added: "If Twitter take my s--- down, then so be it, but I need y'all to no (sic) Jay-Z or nobody have no power over me."

READ MORE ON Celebrity
photo of meghan markle and prince harry

Prince Harry Flees America 'In Terror Over Kids Safety' — As He Admits 'I've Made a Huge Mistake With My Life'

picture of Jeff Bezos and Lauren Sanchez, Patrick Whitesell and Pia

Lauren Sánchez's Cuckolded Ex-Husband Gets Last Laugh As She Prepares to Get Hitched to Jeff Bezos — As He Relaxes With His 'Most Beautiful Woman in World' Wife

Ye Left 'Fuming' Over Diss

Radar Logo

Never Miss an

Exclusive

Daily updates from the heart of Hollywood, right to your inbox

By entering your email and clicking Sign Up, you’re agreeing to let us send you customized marketing messages about us and our advertising partners. You are also agreeing to our Terms of Service and Privacy Policy.

beyonce jay z kanye west cowboy carter paris lyric change war
Source: MEGA

Sources said West is 'fuming' over Jay-Z's diss.

Amid intense backlash over his attacks, West issued a half-hearted apology to Jay-Z.

He posted on X: "I’m sorry Jay Z. I be feeling bad about my tweet but I still feel I gave my life to this industry and thought so many people were my family but when I needed family on some real s--- none of these rap n----- had my back."

While West attempted to walk back his offensive comments, the damage had already been done, and Jay-Z's lyric change was said to be a direct response to the deleted posts.

The insider said: "They considered suing. But Jay took it to the stage instead."

As West has proved to let little go in the past, a separate source claimed the Gold Digger rapper is "fuming" and is expected to hit back at Jay because "we know Ye doesn’t stay quiet for long."

RadarOnline Logo

Opt-out of personalized ads

© Copyright 2025 RADAR ONLINE™️. A DIVISION OF MYSTIFY ENTERTAINMENT NETWORK INC. RADAR ONLINE is a registered trademark. All rights reserved. Registration on or use of this site constitutes acceptance of our Terms of Service, Privacy Policy and Cookies Policy. People may receive compensation for some links to products and services. Offers may be subject to change without notice.