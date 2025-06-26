Inside Jay-Z and Kanye West's War After Rap Titan Takes Dig at Kooky 'Nazi Lover' by Changing Key Lyric in Their Song on Stage With Wife Beyoncé

Jay-Z and West teamed up for the 2011 album Watch the Throne, which featured the hit song Ni**as in Paris. The song remains one of Jay-Z's most streamed tracks with over 1.6 billion streams on Spotify alone.

But the Empire State of Mind rapper's past shared success with West means little to nothing to him now due to the Flashing Lights hitmaker's disgusting social media rant targeting Jay-Z and Beyoncé's young children, in addition to his unhinged antisemitic rants and praise of Nazi leader Adolf Hitler.

While performing with his wife, Jay-Z sent a clear message to West, and sources claimed the controversial rapper heard him "loud and clear."