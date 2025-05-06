Alec Baldwin Suffers Fresh Career Blow After 'Rust' Film Makes Just $25K From Limited Theatrical Release — Years After The Shooting On Set Killed Halyna Hutchins

Nearly four years after the on-set death of cinematographer Halyna Hutchins, the independent movie received a limited theatrical release this weekend. But the much-delayed film was virtually ignored by moviegoers, taking in a paltry $25,000 from 115 theaters.

That's about $217 per location.

In contrast, Marvel's Thunderbolts* cashed in at the top of the charts with over $76million in ticket sales.

Hutchins was shot and killed during the early stages of production in 2021, when Baldwin, who co-wrote and produced the film along with starring in it, accidentally discharged a gun he thought was loaded with blanks while rehearsing a scene.

Baldwin, 67, faced involuntary manslaughter charges over the death, but the case was ultimately dismissed when a New Mexico judge ruled prosecutors failed to share key evidence with the star's defense team.

However, Baldwin – and his freefalling career – are still paying a price.