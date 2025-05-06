Alec Baldwin Suffers Fresh Career Blow After 'Rust' Film Makes Just $25K From Limited Theatrical Release — Years After The Shooting On Set Killed Halyna Hutchins
Alec Baldwin's controversial and tragic western movie Rust has finally opened in theaters – and was an immediate bomb, RadarOnline.com can report.
It's a major blow to the troubled star, who is desperate to save his career amid a series of flops.
Nearly four years after the on-set death of cinematographer Halyna Hutchins, the independent movie received a limited theatrical release this weekend. But the much-delayed film was virtually ignored by moviegoers, taking in a paltry $25,000 from 115 theaters.
That's about $217 per location.
In contrast, Marvel's Thunderbolts* cashed in at the top of the charts with over $76million in ticket sales.
Hutchins was shot and killed during the early stages of production in 2021, when Baldwin, who co-wrote and produced the film along with starring in it, accidentally discharged a gun he thought was loaded with blanks while rehearsing a scene.
Baldwin, 67, faced involuntary manslaughter charges over the death, but the case was ultimately dismissed when a New Mexico judge ruled prosecutors failed to share key evidence with the star's defense team.
However, Baldwin – and his freefalling career – are still paying a price.
The Beetlejuice star tried to gain sympathy by opening up his life with wife Hilaria, 41, and seven children to reality show cameras.
However, it seems viewers simply weren't interested in Baldwin's brood, with The Baldwins drawing only 680,000 for its first episode and falling off a cliff with just 420,000 for the second.
The first season of the show wrapped up on April 13, and TLC has yet to announce a second season renewal.
The series was savaged by critics as a crass cash grab, and Hutchins' family blasted Baldwin's claims on the show that he suffers from PTSD after the shooting as "shameless."
A source called the show another nail in the coffin of the actor's career.
"Alec really, really needed this reality show to be a hit after all the bad press he's received, figuring if he presented himself as a family man, it would soften his image," the insider shared. "But it backfired in a big way."
Baldwin's professional problems are affecting his personal life as well.
One source confessed: "He sees his acting career going down the tubes, and those in his inner circle believe his marriage may go down right along with it.
"They're in big trouble – the tension between them is palpable."
As Radar revealed his relationship with Hilaria, 26 years his junior, has become a "living hell" and he's fed up of her ridiculing him in public.
"Alec is rolling with the punches, trying to smile it off and even making light of the whole henpecked shtick," the insider continued. "But deep down he's at boiling point.
"It's taking all his acting skills not to show how frustrated he is. Fact is, Hilaria stomps all over him and clearly gets a big kick out of putting him down in public."