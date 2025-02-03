EXCLUSIVE: Whoopi Goldberg and Joy Behar 'At War' Over New Shared Dressing Rooms on 'The View' — But Insiders Warn Their 'Diva Behavior' Is 'Wearing VERY Thin'
Telly star Whoopi Goldberg is driving staff around the bend over her gripes about sharing a dressing room and toilet.
The A-Lister is flushed with anger and so is her The View co-host Joy Behar they have to share facilities with other networks at the show's new HQ in New York City, RadarOnline.com can reveal.
A TV source in the Big Apple said: "ABC's decision to force the co-hosts to share their brand-new, sparkling studio and dressing rooms with other network shows has set the daytime queens grumbling.
"While Tamron Hall has taken the changes in stride - even cracking jokes about leaving sticky notes for Whoopi – the fun didn't land.
"Instead, Whoopi and Joy are doubling down on their prima donna doings. They've made it clear that they're the bosses.
"The vibe is tense, with side-eyes and snide remarks flying. It's like sharing a studio and dressing rooms is an insult.
"Tamron's been gracious and professional, but Whoopi and Joy act like they're too big to play nice.
"The View might bring in big ratings, but this kind of behavior is wearing thin."
Sources told RadarOnline.com last year none of the show's co-hosts were thrilled to learn their workplace was moving to downtown Manhattan after 10 years at ABC's Upper West Side headquarters, despite the new space being a state-of-the-art facility.
Whoopi, 69, was said to be whining the loudest because of her restroom woes, insiders claimed.
The host's hottest topic was reportedly her tiny new dressing room, where she was unable to pee in private without an en suite bathroom.
Instead, Goldberg was being forced to use the common ladies' room down the hall, a source claimed.
Our insider added: "Prior to the move, she had the biggest dressing room of anybody, with a shower and toilet all to herself and she's gotten used to it.
"She doesn't want to share and she's complaining to everybody and they're getting sick of it.
"Of course, people remember she has gassy problems so they're not that enthused about having to share a bathroom with her either."
Goldberg infamously appeared to fart during a segment in January of 2023 after spilling her water on the table – and all over co-host Sara Haines' pants.
After the loud noise, co-hosts Haines, Sunny Hostin and a giggling Alyssa Farah Griffin struggled to carry on the conversation.
Meanwhile, Behar appeared to be grossed out by Whoopi's wind.
As this outlet reported, a show insider previously said: "It's been an issue for a while. The ladies will be talking about a serious subject on air when, poof, they hear a sudden noise and they're assailed by a foul smell."
The insider continued: "The View is under enormous pressure right now — as everyone knows, the show is on the line.
"It's a key year and wasting everyone's time is off-limits, but here Whoopi is, complaining loud and clear."
With so much at stake, several of Whoopi's coworkers reportedly felt the bathroom problem was a piddling one.
The source concluded: "They're telling her to get it together and stop whining."