EXCLUSIVE: Whoopi Goldberg and Joy Behar 'At War' Over New Shared Dressing Rooms on 'The View' — But Insiders Warn Their 'Diva Behavior' Is 'Wearing VERY Thin'

Telly star Whoopi Goldberg is driving staff around the bend over her gripes about sharing a dressing room and toilet.

The A-Lister is flushed with anger and so is her The View co-host Joy Behar they have to share facilities with other networks at the show's new HQ in New York City, RadarOnline.com can reveal.

A TV source in the Big Apple said: "ABC's decision to force the co-hosts to share their brand-new, sparkling studio and dressing rooms with other network shows has set the daytime queens grumbling.

"While Tamron Hall has taken the changes in stride - even cracking jokes about leaving sticky notes for Whoopi – the fun didn't land.