Taylor Swift and Travis Kelce's Wedding: Everything to Know So Far About the 'Ceremony of the Century' — Including the Menu, Guest List and More

It appears that Swift and Kelce's loved ones can expect a top-of-the-line menu when it comes to meals for their rehearsal dinner and wedding reception.

On Wednesday, July 1, boxes full of eggs, milk, heavy whipping cream, peppers, romaine lettuce and other produce were shipped in to Madison Square Garden.

There were also shipments that included blackened chicken, lobster meat and other packaged poultry – including boneless skinless chicken breast and chicken legs, according to photos obtained by Page Six.

As for more savory, snackable treats, thick-cut onion rings and French fries are also expected to make an appearance on the menu.

It was additionally rumored that Swift would be going with a princess-like theme with a full-on castle built inside the stadium. However, sources later clarified to People the set piece was absolutely "not a castle."

"They have grass, carpets and canopies, and it looks like a place where you'd get married," added the source. "There's a stage set up, but it's special."