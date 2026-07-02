Taylor Swift and Travis Kelce's Wedding: Everything to Know So Far About the 'Ceremony of the Century' — Including the Menu, Guest List and More
July 2 2026, Published 5:25 p.m. ET
Taylor Swift and Travis Kelce's guests have already begun arriving in New York and boxes full of food and decorations continue to come in by the truckload as friends, family and workers prepare for what's looking to be like the ceremony of the century!
As the their wedding day approaches, RadarOnline.com reveals everything to know so far about the menu, the guest list and more.
Where Is the Wedding Going to Be?
Swift and Kelce's fairytale wedding is expected to take place on Friday, July 3, at Madison Square Garden in New York.
The festivities will kick off on Thursday at 6 p.m. when the happy couple will host a smaller gathering of around 100 people for what appears to be their rehearsal dinner.
On Friday, the wedding will begin with a cocktail hour at 4 p.m. and events are said to be scheduled until at least 2 a.m.
Menu Hints and Wedding Themes
It appears that Swift and Kelce's loved ones can expect a top-of-the-line menu when it comes to meals for their rehearsal dinner and wedding reception.
On Wednesday, July 1, boxes full of eggs, milk, heavy whipping cream, peppers, romaine lettuce and other produce were shipped in to Madison Square Garden.
There were also shipments that included blackened chicken, lobster meat and other packaged poultry – including boneless skinless chicken breast and chicken legs, according to photos obtained by Page Six.
As for more savory, snackable treats, thick-cut onion rings and French fries are also expected to make an appearance on the menu.
It was additionally rumored that Swift would be going with a princess-like theme with a full-on castle built inside the stadium. However, sources later clarified to People the set piece was absolutely "not a castle."
"They have grass, carpets and canopies, and it looks like a place where you'd get married," added the source. "There's a stage set up, but it's special."
Celeb-Packed Guest List
Swift and Kelce also went all out when it came to their guest list, which is rumored to include 1,000 people.
While the singer has been determined to keep major details of her wedding under wraps, including her high profile guests, celebrity pals of the happy couple flying in to New York ahead of the big weekend dropped some clues on who may have earned an invite.
Benson Boone, Karlie Kloss and Sombr are all expected to attend, according to TMZ, alongside NFL star George Kittle and his wife, Claire.
TV host Graham Norton and his husband, Jono McLeod, were also recently spotted at the New York airport. Swift famously joked to Norton during a 2025 appearance on his show that everybody she'd ever spoken to would get an invitation.
Earlier this week, Phoebe Waller-Bridge was also seen at the airport with her family.
Fellow artists, including Dua Lipa, Sabrina Carpenter, Ed Sheeran and Camila Cabello are said to be guests at the wedding, as well as local athletes, such as New York Knicks players Jalen Brunson, Karl-Anthony Towns, Mikal Bridges, OG Anunoby and Josh Hart.
Stevie Nicks and Tim McGraw are also both reportedly supposed to be performing, per Daily Mail.