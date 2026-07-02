Trump, 80, Sparks Concern He 'Hallucinated on Live Television' After Bizarre Panama Canal Rant — 'He Has Totally Lost It'
July 2 2026, Published 5:20 p.m. ET
Fresh fears for Donald Trump's mental health have exploded after the president went on a bizarre rant boasting about talking with Teddy Roosevelt about the Panama Canal, RadarOnline.com can report.
While many were confused by Trump's claim, especially since Roosevelt, the twenty-sixth president, died decades before Trump was born, White House officials argue there is a very easy, AI-based component to the truth.
Trump Talks Turkey with Teddy Roosevelt
The current president had people scratching their heads when he confidently confessed that he had just spoken to the former prez.
Trump was speaking from North Dakota, where he was attending the opening of the new Theodore Roosevelt Presidential Library.
As he delivered a disjointed speech, the 80-year-old insisted, "I even had a conversation with Theodore Roosevelt. "I said, 'What did you think about the Panama Canal? Do you consider that your greatest achievement? How do you feel about the fact that the Democrats gave the Panama Canal away to Panama for $1?'"
Is Trump OK?
After Trump's remarks spread online, critics called out the president's much-debated mental acuity.
"WTF: TRUMP HALLUCINATES ON LIVE TELEVISION," one person tweeted in all caps. "Teddy Roosevelt has been dead since 1919. Donald Trump belongs in a home."
Another user slammed, "This is what happens when advanced frontotemporal dementia and decades of untreated neurosyphilis collide," as a third added, "He has totally lost it."
And one railed, "Trump represents a profound embarrassment to all former presidents and to the country itself... how can anyone in their right mind support this fabricator of falsehoods?"
Trump's Talk Explained
But despite his haters' best trolling, Trump was actually accurate – sort of. White House Communications Advisor Margo Martin tweeted a video of Trump indeed conversing with Roosevelt, albeit an AI version of the past president.
Part of the new state-of-the-art library is an exhibit that lets visitors "talk" with an interactive holographic version of the former president, in this case, telling Trump that "the nation comes first."
The current president paid his predecessor a compliment, telling the fake Roosevelt, "Well, I appreciate those words, those words are fantastic.
"I just want to say it was an honor to be with you today. We are taking a little bit of a tour of some of the fantastic things you've done."
Supporters Pointed Out the AI Conversation
Supporters of the president gleefully pointed out the full context of Trump's remarks.
"To be frank, he's probably talking about talking to the AI Teddy at the museum," one person pointed out.
Another wasn't as subtle, declaring, "The dangers of social media perfectly summed up here: If you had taken 5 minutes to research your actual post, you would learn that the museum houses a new AI feature that allows guests to 'have conversations with' Teddy Roosevelt himself. Please do better, people…"
A third person piled on, "He was in the new library earlier, and they had a Teddy R AI. He was asked to ask questions of the AI Teddy! He did. I saw it. It was like Teddy was right there. You lie every chance you get!"