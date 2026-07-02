Trump, 80, Sparks Concern He 'Hallucinated on Live Television' After Bizarre Panama Canal Rant — 'He Has Totally Lost It'

The current president had people scratching their heads when he confidently confessed that he had just spoken to the former prez.

Trump was speaking from North Dakota, where he was attending the opening of the new Theodore Roosevelt Presidential Library.

As he delivered a disjointed speech, the 80-year-old insisted, "I even had a conversation with Theodore Roosevelt. "I said, 'What did you think about the Panama Canal? Do you consider that your greatest achievement? How do you feel about the fact that the Democrats gave the Panama Canal away to Panama for $1?'"