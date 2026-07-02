Shania Twain, 60, Brutally Compared to Madonna, 67, After Country Icon Suffers Embarrassing Wardrobe Malfunction in Sheer Dress — 'Does She Have No Dignity?'

Twain teamed up with Dolce & Gabbana for the series of daring looks, many of which included high-waisted underwear, a strapless bra and a sheer lace micro-minidress.

During one performance of her closing number, Man! I Feel Like a Woman!, the songbird nearly let her own womanhood show in an embarrassing wardrobe malfunction.

While bending her knees as she belted out the tune, Twain's lace skirt hitched high over her hips, flashing the gold briefs underneath while her sheer black thigh-high stockings left little to the imagination.

One fan said on X, "Shania, your twain is hanging out," as others discussed how she was supposedly "competing with her younger self" in the risqué costumes.