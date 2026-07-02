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Home > News > Madonna

Shania Twain, 60, Brutally Compared to Madonna, 67, After Country Icon Suffers Embarrassing Wardrobe Malfunction in Sheer Dress — 'Does She Have No Dignity?'

Photo of Shania Twain and Madona
Source: @simpllysara/TikTok, MEGA

Shania Twain's racy costumes are drawing brutal comparisons to Madonna.

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July 2 2026, Published 4:55 p.m. ET

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Shania Twain's revealing wardrobe is drawing ruthless comparisons to Madonna, with critics claiming both music icons are still trying to turn heads with daring, skin-baring costumes in their 60s. RadarOnline.com can reveal.

The country-pop icon, 60, wore a series of racy outfits while performing as Harry Styles' "special guest" at his 12 shows at London's Wembley Stadium, and was called a "mess" by critics who thought she might be sharing the same stylist as the 67-year-old Queen of Pop.

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Shania Twain's Tiny Costume Caused a Wardrobe Malfunction

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Photo of Shania Twain
Source: @simpllysara/TikTok

Shania Twain's recent wardrobe malfunction was called 'hard to watch' by critics.

Twain teamed up with Dolce & Gabbana for the series of daring looks, many of which included high-waisted underwear, a strapless bra and a sheer lace micro-minidress.

During one performance of her closing number, Man! I Feel Like a Woman!, the songbird nearly let her own womanhood show in an embarrassing wardrobe malfunction.

While bending her knees as she belted out the tune, Twain's lace skirt hitched high over her hips, flashing the gold briefs underneath while her sheer black thigh-high stockings left little to the imagination.

One fan said on X, "Shania, your twain is hanging out," as others discussed how she was supposedly "competing with her younger self" in the risqué costumes.

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Shania Twain Getting Brutal Comparisons to Madonna

Photo of Madonna
Source: MEGA

Madonna's current performance outfits have been called 'trashy' and 'desperate.'

Twain's provocative ensembles are also drawing unwanted comparisons to Madonna.

"Shania Twain and Madonna must share the same stylist because WHAT THE ACTUAL H--- is this mess?" one user on X scoffed about the Any Man of Mine singer's outfit she wore during the wardrobe malfunction.

"I understand the desperation on Madonna's part. I don’t understand the desperation on Shania’s part," a second person wrote.

"Shania Twain, ladies and gentlemen. She has completely lost her spark and left nothing to the imagination! I think she took some tips from Madonna," a third person snarked while posting the racy concert video.

Still, some fans stood up for the country icon, even if they didn't care for the outfits.

"I mean, she looks way better than Madonna. Let’s be for real," another user noted, while a fifth person concurred, "I agree with that. Clothes are still tacky."

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Shania Twain's Costumes Make Her Feel 'Gorgeous and Confident'

Photo of Shania Twain
Source: @shaniatwain/Instagram

Shania Twain showed off a close-up of one of her racy Wembley Stadium costumes.

For her part, Twain has been feeling herself and thinking she looks incredible in the Dolce & Gabbana outfits she helped create with the Italian design house.

"Here I am, living my childhood dream, feeling gorgeous and confident, stepping out on stage in such beautiful and powerful D&G looks," the I'm Gonna Getcha Good songstress wrote in a June 19 Instagram post, sharing photos of the looks on stage and on the hanger.

Referring to growing up poor in Timmins, Ontario, the Grammy winner added, "Little Miss Twain didn’t have anything, and now Shania Twain is so very, very grateful for all she has. Thank you, Dolce & Gabbana. I’ve loved collaborating with you."

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Shania Twain Expressing Her 'Truth' in Body-Baring Looks

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Photo of Shania Twain
Source: MEGA

Shania Twain wowed in an ab-baring top and thigh-high boots at the 2023 CMT Awards.

In 2022, Twain defended posing topless on the cover art for her single Waking Up Dreaming.

"This is me expressing my truth. I'm comfortable in my own skin, and this is the way I am sharing that confidence," she proclaimed at the time. "I think the best fashion is confidence, and whatever you wear — if you're wearing it with that, it's fashionable."

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