EXCLUSIVE: Prince Harry and Meghan Markle Suffer Their Most Brutal A-List Snub Yet — And It's a Star Who Was VERY Close to Princess Diana's Heart
Prince Harry is said to be reeling after what insiders describe as a “humiliating” snub from Hollywood veteran John Travolta, RadarOnline.com can reveal.
"It feels like yet another opportunity has been taken away," Harry, 40, is said to have confided to a friend. "John was someone I genuinely relied on."
Dashed Hopes
The fallout comes barely a year after Harry and Travolta, 71, were said to have formed an unusually close bond, built on shared grief – and their mutual love for Princess Diana and flying.
Travolta famously danced with Diana at a White House gala in 1985, an image seared into royal history.
Last year, the actor inducted Harry as a 'Living Legend of Aviation,' a decision which sparked huge backlash due to Harry's limited flying credentials compared to past recipients such as Neil Armstrong.
But behind the scenes, sources say the men had formed a genuine rapport after lunching at the Polo Lounge in Beverly Hills in early 2023.
A source close to the Sussexes said: "They connected instantly. It wasn't only about aircraft, helicopters, or being dads – or even that famous dance with Diana.
"Both John and Harry have endured profound emotional loss and see those same wounds reflected in one another."
Diana Love
According to the source, Harry had leaned on Travolta for everything from parenting advice to navigating life with a high-profile wife.
But the dynamic shifted dramatically in April, when Travolta shared a social media post cozying up to actor Sam Asghari, 31 – the ex-husband of Britney Spears – describing him as a "rising talent" and praising his commitment on set.
"When Harry found out John was growing close to Sam, it really threw him," the source said. "He doesn't have an issue with Sam personally – it just made it painfully clear that John still makes time for others, just not for him anymore."
Travolta's new friendship also left Harry feeling "ghosted," our source added.
While the actor remains polite in public, insiders claim repeated attempts by Harry to meet or reconnect have been met with vague excuses or silence.
"The friendship is dead," a source said.
Paranoid Exile
Fueling Harry's insecurity is the suspicion that his brother Prince William, 43, may have influenced Travolta's retreat.
A longtime figure in the British military and current Colonel-in-Chief of the Army Air Corps, William has no known connection to Travolta – but Harry reportedly believes private royal whispers may have swayed the actor.
"Harry's deeply suspicious that William is turning people against him, and this only fuels that anxiety," the source added. "He's been saying he wants to call John directly and ask him to be honest about what's really going on."
The snub arrives at a crucial time for Harry's wife Meghan Markle, 43, who is in the midst of launching her lifestyle brand As Ever.
Her and Harry's cachet with A-list celebrities has notably waned.
While Oprah Winfrey, Beyoncé and the Obamas once offered public praise, Markle's recent jam launch only drew support from Chrissy Teigen and Kris Jenner.
"It wasn't only Harry who had high hopes for John," the source said. "Meghan viewed him as someone who could bring genuine credibility and star power to their inner circle." But Travolta doesn't seem keen on getting involved with the Sussexes.
Our insider said: "He's focused on his own life. Becoming part of Team Sussex just isn’t something that suits him."