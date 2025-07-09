EXCLUSIVE: Prince Harry and Meghan Markle Suffer Their Most Brutal A-List Snub Yet — And It's a Star Who Was VERY Close to Princess Diana's Heart

The fallout comes barely a year after Harry and Travolta, 71, were said to have formed an unusually close bond, built on shared grief – and their mutual love for Princess Diana and flying.

Travolta famously danced with Diana at a White House gala in 1985, an image seared into royal history.

Last year, the actor inducted Harry as a 'Living Legend of Aviation,' a decision which sparked huge backlash due to Harry's limited flying credentials compared to past recipients such as Neil Armstrong.

But behind the scenes, sources say the men had formed a genuine rapport after lunching at the Polo Lounge in Beverly Hills in early 2023.

A source close to the Sussexes said: "They connected instantly. It wasn't only about aircraft, helicopters, or being dads – or even that famous dance with Diana.

"Both John and Harry have endured profound emotional loss and see those same wounds reflected in one another."