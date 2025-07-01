EXCLUSIVE: Kris Jenner's New Cash Plot – Momager 'Pinning Hopes of Reviving Sagging Brand on Britney Spears' Makeover'
Crafty Kris Jenner is on a mission to take trainwreck pop star Britney Spears under her wing – and make a fortune in the process, RadarOnline.com can reveal.
According to our sources, the money-minded matriarch, 69, has been looking high and low for ways to bolster her family's reality show The Kardashians after streaming service bosses bellyached about dwindling ratings – and believes that recruiting the 43-year-old singer may be the ticket.
An insider said: "Kris is convinced there's a pot of gold awaiting the person – or people – who can get Britney on board and steer her in the right direction.
Brand Plans
"Kris has kept track of her private life and posts and feels certain Britney would be a fantastic addition to the show – given her social media reach and fan base, many of whom are likely big Kardashian fans. It goes without saying that her TV bosses would love the storyline, too."
The insider added Jenner is now carefully considering the best way to approach Spears and her team – and mulling how to integrate the hitmaker into her family's plotlines.
As RadarOnline.com readers know, Spurs – who is mom to two teenage boys by ex-hubby Kevin Federline – was freed from a 13-year court-ordered conservatorship in late 2021.
But she has since sparked concern for her well-being with her scantily clad dancing videos on social media and her brief romance with felon Paul Soliz – and rumors are running rampant that she's burning through cash with her spendthrift ways.
Makeover Target
Most recently, Spears fired up controversy by unwittingly lighting a forbidden cigarette on a private charter flight – but the Grammy winner promptly extinguished her smoke at the request of a flight attendant.
However, sources said savvy Jenner is also well aware that Spears has promising projects in the pipeline – including a high-profile biopic and a collaboration with design powerhouse Balenciaga.
Now, our insider says determined Jenner is convinced both her family and Spears could benefit from a connection – and may dangle the carrot of possible fashion team-ups and a potential modeling offer with daughter Kim Kardashian's Skims clothing brand.
The source said: "It's classic Kris – seeing opportunity out of chaos. Even though Britney's a mess, she clearly wants to exploit it. That's what she does, and to be fair, she's a genius at it. There's no better schemer than her in Hollywood."