John Travolta Dead in Hollywood — Inside His Staggering Downfall as Latest Movie Flop Fights to Make a Measly $100

John Travolta, once the king of the silver screen, now finds himself teetering perilously on the edge of obscurity, haunted by a series of cinematic disasters and personal tragedies.

Recent reports suggest his latest film, High Rollers, is squarely in line to extend his streak of flops.

Industry insiders suggest that a toxic collaboration with an infamous producer may be at the heart of this decline, raising questions about the actor’s once-mighty career, RadarOnline.com can report.