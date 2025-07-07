EXCLUSIVE: Behind Closed Doors of the 'Utter Chaos' Within Prince Harry and Meghan Markle's Staff

The news sounded familiar: "Once again, the Duke and Duchess of Sussex are suffering another staff exodus."

And RadarOnline.com can reveal insiders say the growing list of departures they are facing has included a deputy press secretary and a chief of staff.

They are only the most recent of more than a dozen people who've exited the pair's Archewell Foundation.

According to one news outlet, a representative for the Sussexes claimed: "We are proud of our team – all of whom have been instrumental in the success of the foundation – and remain grateful for their dedication and support."