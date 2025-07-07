Your tip
EXCLUSIVE: Behind Closed Doors of the 'Utter Chaos' Within Prince Harry and Meghan Markle's Staff

Source: MEGA

Prince Harry and Meghan Markle are struggling with staff issues.

Profile Image

Contact us by Email

July 7 2025, Published 7:00 a.m. ET

The news sounded familiar: "Once again, the Duke and Duchess of Sussex are suffering another staff exodus."

And RadarOnline.com can reveal insiders say the growing list of departures they are facing has included a deputy press secretary and a chief of staff.

They are only the most recent of more than a dozen people who've exited the pair's Archewell Foundation.

According to one news outlet, a representative for the Sussexes claimed: "We are proud of our team – all of whom have been instrumental in the success of the foundation – and remain grateful for their dedication and support."

'Even Mom's Fed Up'

Source: MEGA

Royal biographer Tom Bower says even Meghan Markle's mom Doria Ragland, left with her daughter, has griped her diva duchess girl 'doesn't listen to advice.'

But royal biographer Tom Bower, 77, who was dubbed the "fabricator in chief" by Meghan Markle in a 2022 Hollywood Reporter exposé about the Revenge: Meghan, Harry and the War Between the Windsors author, is skeptical.

"It's become clear that even people who are getting paid lots of money to help (Prince] Harry) and Meghan can't take the chaos anymore," Bower said.

"She's been labeled a 'diva' and a 'narcissist' who just doesn't care about anything but herself."

So what's going wrong?

"There’s always drama," Bower added. "It's always something with her."

'Constant Drama'

Source: MEGA

Harry's old friends have backed away from him, unable to handle Markle's constant drama.

And it's taking its toll on Harry, 40.

"Meghan is just so controlling," Bower claimed.

"He's being slowly isolated from his old friends. He spends more and more time with her celebrity pals, who don't have his best interests at heart. They've all quietly distanced themselves from Harry because they just can't deal with the drama."

Bower added even Meghan's mother Doria Ragland, 67, has become frustrated with her daughter.

He said: "She's been heard complaining that Meghan doesn't listen to advice. And she's just terrible."

