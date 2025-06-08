EXCLUSIVE: Inside Story of How Chrissy Teigen Shockingly Fell Off the Wagon After Years of Gushing About her Sobriety

Three months sober in February 2021, Chrissy Teigen looked back at a memorable night and had to laugh.

Years earlier, at the 2015 Golden Globes – an awards show known for being boozy – the model had been caught on camera guzzling champagne, later becoming a meme for her tipsy "cry face" during her husband John Legend's performance of the song Glory from the movie Selma, RadarOnline.com can reveal.

Six years later and sober, the 39-year-old acknowledged the "legendary moment," but added of her "drunk dumbass" self: "May she forever live in the past, lol."

But it looks like she's returned.

On May 15, the Cravings author, sober for four years, announced she’s had a relapse.

"To have to admit to all of you that I let [alcohol] back into my life… to let a lot of you down, oh I feel it deeply," she told fans, adding: "The truth is, I don’t know what I'm doing."