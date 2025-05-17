Chrissy Teigen Supported by World-Famous Musician As She Shockingly Admits She's Fallen Off Wagon 4 Years After Getting Sober

The 39-year-old shared a photo on her Instagram account, holding up sobriety advocate Holly Whitaker's bestselling book "Quit Like a Woman" , and wrote: "Oh man. I've been dreading today's podcast release since the moment we shot it... I let (alcohol) back into my life. To let a lot of you down, oh I feel it deeply."

Chrissy Teigen has received a wave of support from other huge names in the entertainment industry after she opened up about her struggles with sobriety, RadarOnline.com can report.

My Name is Earl actress Jamie Pressly also commented on the post and shared: "I hear you loud and clear and I am proud of you and I love you old friend. Your pure and total honesty is a breath of fresh air always."

Chrissy's husband, John Legend – with whom she shares four children, Luna, nine, and Miles, six, and Esti, two, and Wren, 22 months – reacted to the post, expressing his support and sympathy towards his wife.

Demi Lovato , who struggled with substance abuse in the past, was one of the top comments and wrote: "Your honesty and vulnerability is so commendable. I learned it's about progress, not perfection! You are doing amazing and I'm so very proud of you."

Several celebrities flooded the comment section of Teigen's post to share their support and stories surrounding the struggles with drinking, many commending the model for sharing her struggle.

While promoting her upcoming podcast interview with Holly, who helped Chrissy to get sober, the mother of four shared: "Holly Whitaker changed my life, changed my perspective and changed how I view the f------ beast that is alcohol.

"I was so proud every time one of you told me on the street that Holly and I made you want to rethink drinking, reframe drinking. I still am. The truth is, I don't know what I'm doing.

"I one hundred percent know I like me better sober. I one hundred percent know I get more done, I absolutely feel better in my body without it. And I am one hundred percent p------ that I can't be normal and have a cocktail with my husband on vacay without it turning into eight and feeling like s---.

"I'm tired of throwing up on a Tuesday. I don't wanna feel like I need a shot to talk to a crowd. I hate that the thought of maybe having a drink can consume me some days. So your rational mind is probably like 'OK THEN STOP, B----!' and god, do I f------ AGREE!

"All I know is my relationship with the whole process of sobriety (and messing up) has changed for the better. I am deeply aware of where this can go if I let it. I guess my plan right now is to continue to be mindful with it. I can go to a concert sober and have the greatest time ever. I can avoid absinthe at the Ren Faire and be so abbbbsolutely full of joy.

"Photos of my kid's birthday parties are no longer me with bleary, sleepy drinking eyes. And I am proud of that. But I still know my relationship with alcohol just isn't normal and never will be. Thank you for allowing me to figure it out openly in front of you all. Anyhow. This is for all the people who are figuring it out. And to the sober community, god I am still so, so proud of you. Until we meet again."