Pete Hegseth's Staff Shatters Dwight Eisenhower's Historic Globe After Defense Sec. Ordered It Be Moved to His Office

The major slip-up, which occurred in February, reportedly left a tear several inches wide on the globe. According to the Army, the fall also knocked the sphere off the metal frame it spins on.

Historic items are usually moved around the Pentagon by trained curators, and according to the report, the Army had planned to call in professionals from the US Army Center of Military History to handle the move. However, experts were not on hand due to the partial government shutdown triggered by backlash over President Trump's immigration policy.

However, the wait proved too long for Hegseth's team, as they decided to take things into their own hands. One source claimed a "lack of patience" played a big part in the spill.

According to the report, Hegseth had requested one of the two globes the Pentagon kept on its premises, which had been preserved for more than 80 years, be moved to his office.