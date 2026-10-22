Pete Hegseth's Staff Shatters Dwight Eisenhower's Historic Globe After Defense Sec. Ordered It Be Moved to His Office
Oct. 22 2026, Published 3:20 p.m. ET
Pete Hegseth's staff shattered a historic globe that belonged to General Dwight D. Eisenhower during World War II after an attempt to drag it into the Defense Secretary's office failed, RadarOnline.com can reveal.
According to a report, Hegseth's team were unable to hold onto the 30-inch floor globe, losing control of the iconic item and letting it crash onto its base.
Globe Disaster Details
The major slip-up, which occurred in February, reportedly left a tear several inches wide on the globe. According to the Army, the fall also knocked the sphere off the metal frame it spins on.
Historic items are usually moved around the Pentagon by trained curators, and according to the report, the Army had planned to call in professionals from the US Army Center of Military History to handle the move. However, experts were not on hand due to the partial government shutdown triggered by backlash over President Trump's immigration policy.
However, the wait proved too long for Hegseth's team, as they decided to take things into their own hands. One source claimed a "lack of patience" played a big part in the spill.
According to the report, Hegseth had requested one of the two globes the Pentagon kept on its premises, which had been preserved for more than 80 years, be moved to his office.
Pete Hegseth's Nightmare Tenure
Photographs show the aftermath of the failed move: a hole lies where Antarctica should be.
"The spherical portion of the globe was detached from the metal mounting that allows it to rotate," Army spokesman Christopher Surridge noted. The damaged globe never reached Hegseth's office, Surridge confirmed.
The fumble is the latest red mark on Hegseth's tenure, which has been marred by controversy, including public meltdowns and odd speeches about "fat military officials. The former Fox News personality also declared the execution of Nidal Hasan would be streamed for the public, before President Trump shut down the idea.
"Nidal Malik Hasan, a former U.S. Army Major turned traitor, is a very bad and evil man, who killed 13 people, including a pregnant soldier, who died, along with her unborn son, and injured, very seriously, 32 more innocent people," the president wrote on Truth Social on October 15.
However, he added, "He will die, as scheduled, by firing squad, but this event will not be streamed."
Pete Hegseth Impeachment Drama
Meanwhile, Kentucky Senator Thomas Massie has introduced articles of impeachment against Hegseth for "high crimes and misdemeanors.
Massie's reasons for impeachment included "waging war in contravention of the War Powers Resolution of 1973," related to the ongoing war in Iran, suppressing free speech, as well as the kidnapping of former Venezuelan President Nicolas Maduro.
According to Massie, the Secretary of Defense has shown a "failure of judgment" and an "extraordinary abuse" of power during his tenure.
Hegseth was also accused of attempting to suppress free speech after Senator Mark Kelly informed military members that they are legally able to "refuse illegal orders." According to a recent report, Pentagon officials are prepared to help the Democrats impeach Hegseth if the party reclaims the House majority.
Pete Hegseth Presidential Dreams?
Despite the chaos, Hegseth is said to be considering running for president in 2028. According to a publication, "there are active discussions among (Hegseth's) close advisers about a run for president in 2028."
Hegseth previously joined House Republican Zach Nunn, who is running for reelection, at a campaign event in Iowa – a usual stop for those interested in running for president. However, Hegseth downplayed the report.
"100% false," he noted on X. "We told NBC that, but they just lie w/ anonymous 'sources.' My only job: Make the Dept. of War Great Again..."