Lady Gaga's Restauranteur Father SLAMS NYC, Blames City's High Crime For Business Failures

The father of pop icon Lady Gaga slammed New York City, blaming the Big Apple's high crime rate for the decline in business at his Upper West Side restaurant, RadarOnline.com has learned.

Lady Gaga's father, Joe Germanotta, 65, was born a stone's throw away from NYC in Elizabeth, New Jersey, but, he did not have kind words for his neighbors in the bustling city.

The restauranteur held little back when he discussed hot-topic issues that impact the city and business owners like himself.