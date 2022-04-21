Handyman Charged In Murder Of Queens Mother

The NYPD has taken a suspect into custody in the Orsolya Gaal murder case.

As Radar reported Wednesday, police were looking into one of Gaal’s ex-handyman lover from her past as a potential suspect. It is now being reported that the 51-year-old's former love, now identified as 44-year-old David Bonola, has been taken into custody in connection to Gaal’s horrific murder.