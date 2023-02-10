Blac Chyna Says She's 'Broke' After Accusing Kris Jenner Of Trying To 'Financially Ruin' Her Following Kardashian Legal Battle

When stopped on the street for an interview, Rob Kardashian's ex-fiancée kept it coy when asked how much money she makes in a year. As RadarOnline.com reported, Chyna — whose real name is Angela White — lost her multimillion-dollar legal battle against Rob's famous family after suing Kim, Khloé, Kris, and Kylie for defamation.

She claimed they cost her millions by allegedly convincing E! to terminate her TV contract, which caused her to miss out on other money-making opportunities.

Kim was later dropped from the lawsuit.