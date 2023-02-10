Ex-‘RHOC’ Star Meghan King Accused Of Leaking Private Email With Ex-Husband Jim To Subscribers Who Pay $9.99 A Month

Ex-Real Housewives of Orange County star Meghan King continues to cause drama with her ex-husband Jim and has leaked private communications between her and him to her Instagram subscribers, RadarOnline.com has learned.

A source close to the situation tells RadarOnline.com that King recently posted two messages from her Our Family Wizard app on her paid Instagram page. The former Bravo star charges users $9.99 a month to view exclusive content and videos.