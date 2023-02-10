Your tip
Ex-‘RHOC’ Star Meghan King Accused Of Leaking Private Email With Ex-Husband Jim To Subscribers Who Pay $9.99 A Month

meghan jim pp
Source: @meghanking/instagram;@jimedmonds/instagram
By:

Feb. 10 2023, Published 3:00 p.m. ET

Ex-Real Housewives of Orange County star Meghan King continues to cause drama with her ex-husband Jim and has leaked private communications between her and him to her Instagram subscribers, RadarOnline.com has learned.

A source close to the situation tells RadarOnline.com that King recently posted two messages from her Our Family Wizard app on her paid Instagram page. The former Bravo star charges users $9.99 a month to view exclusive content and videos.

meghan king pp
Source: MEGA

Our Family Wizard is an app utilized by the court where exes can communicate, and the messages are stored.

King and Edmonds split in 2019 after five years of marriage. Their divorce was finalized in May 2021. The two have not seen eye to eye on many issues and have continued to fight publicly.

meghan king ig
Source: Instagram/@meghanking

One of the messages posted by King showed an email sent by Edmonds where he was discussing finances. She even captioned her post, “Hates that I have subscribers. Bc [sic] he knows the truth ab[out] him is being leaked in a way it never has before.”

MORE ON:
Meghan King Edmonds
A source tells RadarOnline.com that Edmonds’ attorney will be in contact with King’s team about the messages being posted.

A rep for Edmonds, Steve Honig, tells RadarOnline.com, “Meghan has said numerous times how difficult it is to co-parent with Jim. I wonder if she has ever considered the possibility that she may be the problem.”

jim edmonds ig
Source: Instagram
As RadarOnline.com previously reported, last year, the two went back and forth after King claimed their son Hart had cerebral palsy on social media.

The ex-reality star posted a lengthy post about Hart and issues with potty training. She said, “Hart has been on a journey with his Cerebral Palsy from day one of his life. It’s not a progressive disorder (meaning it won’t get worse) but as he comes of age to acquire new skills, like potty training, is when we run into new detours and roadblocks.”

meghan rhoc
Source: bravo

Edmonds does not believe Hart has cerebral palsy. He believes his son has a medical condition known as periventricular leukomalacia, or PVL, which causes the softening of the white brain tissue near the ventricles.

Honig said at the time, “If Meghan wants to improve her ability to co-parent with Jim, it might be a good idea for her to stop constantly disparaging him."

