Jim Edmonds To Meghan King: We're Not Married Anymore – 'RHOC' Star Addresses Ex's Post About 'Stepdaughter'
Shortly after reality star Meghan King took to social media with a post that included a reference to her "stepdaughter," the Bravolebrity's ex sounded off with a reminder they are no longer husband and wife.
Steve Honig, a rep for Jim Edmonds told RadarOnline.com: "I guess someone needs to break the news to Meghan that she is not married to Jim anymore."
The former flames share three children: Aspen, and twin sons Hayes and Hart. In addition to their biological children, the former MLB star shares Lauren and Hayley with his first wife, LeeAnn Edmonds-Horton, who passed away in July 2015.
Edmonds also has two children, Landon and Sutton, with his second wife Allison Raski.
A rep for Edmonds spoke out following the Real Housewives of Orange County's candid confession about her morning on Wednesday.
In the caption of her video, King began her post by sharing that she spilled her entire coffee on her lap while driving.
"I'm not kidding either, the whole thing (seeping in the perforated leather in my new car, staining my undies beneath my sweatpants). Then Hart had an accident and I had to run him into Aspen's school — both of us soaked to the bone," she said.
The TV personality revealed she "had to pull an audible and park in the non-drop off lane," adding her passenger door wouldn't open so the kids got out into the snow bank.
"Thank god Sutton (my stepdaughter) was there to intercept and walk Aspen in school while I one-arm carried Hart into a classroom," King dished, referencing his daughter.
Edmonds and his wife, Kortnie O'Connor, recently spoke about their co-parenting dynamic during a rare interview on the Hollywood Raw podcast with Dax Holt and Adam Glyn, revealing they were slowly working at making improvements.
The former center fielder and O'Connor are still going strong after tying the knot in September 2022.
"It's still kind of an open wound," O'Connor explained. "Now it's gotten to the point where we have a nanny doing it and I think that's better. But if I'm needed, I'll step in."
More recently, King insisted their son Hart has been diagnosed with cerebral palsy after he denied it during the aforementioned interview.
"Hart has cerebral palsy, Jim," the Intimate Knowledge podcast host fired back. "What kind of father doesn't know that?"
King said Edmonds' denial was "so sad," adding, "It breaks my heart."