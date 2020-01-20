Jim Edmonds Blasts Wife Meghan’s Claims He's Run Off With Their Threesome Partner ‘I’m tired of the lies for publicity,’ he says.

Jim Edmonds isn’t letting his estranged ex Meghan King Edmonds get away with her claims he ran off with the woman they had a threesome with!

“I’m tired of the lies for publicity,” the 49-year-old former St. Louis Cardinals star told Us Weekly on January 20.

As RadarOnline.com previously reported, Meghan, 35, claimed on the Monday episode of her “Intimate Knowledge” podcast that her ex Jim was responsible for their threesome with her friend. She also alleged he ran off to Cabo with the woman — an allegation he now has explained away.

“I was invited to a surprise birthday party this weekend for one of my best friends and decided to bring a date. There is no affair going on here. It has been a plus-one for the weekend,” Jim told Us. “The woman I am in Cabo with is not her friend. They have not spoken in over three years.”

“As far as threesomes go, there were more than a few initiated by Meghan and only Meghan,” he continued. “Recently, I have learned that she carried on with a few of these women without me being present. Would that not being considered cheating?”

Edwards noted to Us that he filed for divorce over 90 days ago. “Meghan has filed as well,” he said. “The marriage is and has been over.”

“How can she have a podcast talking about intimacy and relationships when she has neither?”

