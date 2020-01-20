Meghan King Edmonds Says Ex Jim Ran Off With Threesome Partner

Ultimate ‘Betrayal!’ Meghan King Edmonds Says Jim Ran Off With Woman They Had Threesome With

Ultimate ‘Betrayal!’ Meghan King Edmonds Says Jim Ran Off With Woman They Had Threesome With

Ultimate ‘Betrayal!’ Meghan King Edmonds Says Jim Ran Off With Woman They Had Threesome With ‘Like, can’t she go find somebody else?’ star says through tears.

Meghan King Edmonds furiously slammed her estranged husband during a heated podcast episode, accusing him of running off with their threesome partner!

Talking on her podcast “Intimate Knowledge,” in the Monday, January 20 episode titled “Let’s Talk About Sex,” Meghan, 35, said ex Jim Edmonds has been secretly dating her former friend, with whom the ex-couple once had a threesome with.

“I have been going through a tumultuous time in my personal life with my divorce and my kids — trying to figure out custody,” Meghan told Brooke Burke and intimacy coach Lila Darville, before dropping the bombshell.

She told them that she learned of her ex’s new girlfriend on Sunday, January 19, and has since been replaying every part of their rocky relationship.

Meghan explained the mindset she was in when she had the threesome with Jim, 49, and the woman, five years ago.

“We had just gotten married and I knew that [Jim] had this bad boy kind of past and we were newlyweds and trying to have fun. He wanted to have a threesome, and I thought about it and I thought, ‘Ok, maybe, yeah sure.’ So, we decided to have a threesome — a consensual, adult decision — with a friend of mine. I felt very conformable with her,” Meghan said, adding that for a long time, she felt “ashamed” about the sexual encounter.

Over the next few years, following the threesome, Meghan said her friendship with the woman somewhat fizzled out, and every time she and Jim ran into her, both the woman and Jim acted awkwardly. She also noticed that the woman was always showing off expensive new cars, watches and gifts, despite the fact that she didn’t have a job.

Meghan — who’s been in California for the last three weeks, taking 1-year-old son Hart to intensive treatment for his neurological disorder — said Jim found the time to visit them for three out of the 25 days they were there.

“He took our son to therapy for three days, dropped him off, couldn’t even handle picking up our daughter from preschool because he didn’t want to be in traffic on the way back to Newport Beach, let alone put him to bed for one night out of the month,” said Meghan. She added that on top of everything, Jim decided to stay in Newport Beach — 45 minutes away from the house Meghan rented for her and her children.

Her ex’s planning didn’t make much sense to her, Meghan said, until she found out on Sunday that he attended a birthday party with “the threesome girl.”

“I had it confirmed when she went shopping with his credit card at a very expensive store, telling all the people that her boyfriend [Jim] was taking her to Cabo tomorrow, and here’s his credit card so she can buy expensive clothes,” Meghan continued. “So, they are in Cabo right now — this girl, who I thought was my friend.”

RadarOnline.com readers know the former Real Housewives of Orange County star is currently figuring out the details of her and Jim’s 50/50 custody agreement. The exes share daughter Aspen, 3, and twin boys Hart and Hayes, 1.

The former baseball star filed for divorce from Meghan in October 2019, after she accused him of cheating on her with their kids’ nanny.

Jim vehemently denied sleeping with the nanny, but admitted he had an inappropriate sexting relationship with a woman while he and Meghan were still together.

Towards the end of the podcast episode, Meghan broke down crying.

“I texted her,” she said of “the threesome girl.”

“I’m an adult, I’m okay with people moving on. We’re getting divorced, but like why couldn’t you have said to me as a friend?” Meghan continued, through tears. “Why does [she] have to go back to this low-hanging fruit? Like, can’t she go find somebody else?”

The star accused her ex of being “disrespectful” and said that what he and the woman did was pure “betrayal.”

“I think they’ve probably had sex more than one time,” she admitted.

Jim has yet to comment on the accusations, but readers know that this Sunday, he deleted all the photos of Meghan from his Instagram.