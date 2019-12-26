Click to share on Facebook (Opens in new window)

Click to share on Twitter (Opens in new window)

Former 'RHOC' Star Meghan King Edmonds’ Stepdaughter Slams Her Amid Dad's Bitter Divorce ‘Thankfully we are all welcome now!’ Hayley Edmonds blasts in an epic Christmas diss.

Meghan King Edmonds’ stepdaughter slammed her amid her dad’s bitter divorce from the former Real Housewives of Orange County star.

In an epic Christmas diss, Hayley Edmonds posted a photo on Instagram that shows all of her siblings, including younger sisters Ashton, 3, and 1-year-old twin brothers Hart and Hayes.

But trouble started when one follower commented, “I miss Meghan on this beautiful photo.”

Another chimed in: “Me too I feel so bad for her. She has to see these videos and the house she dream (sic) up and now it’s rubbed in her face. I like Jim too. I just feel so bad for her.”

Hayley, 22, was quick to respond, defending her former MBL star father Jim Edmonds and getting in a dig at her soon-to-be-ex stepmom.

“Actually just so you know my dad designed, decorated and ‘dreamed up’ this house all by himself,” she wrote on her private page.

“It was his dream to be able to have all his kids here and thankfully we are all welcome now. And the house is his own dream come true that he worked his a** for,” she said, and then noted: “Unfortunately, the life is different than what he imagined but we are all happy healthy and enjoyed the heck out of his house and spending quality time together.”

Meghan, 35, and Jim, 49, have agreed to a 50-50 custody split of the three younger children.

On her Instagram page, Meghan posted a series of photos with her young children enjoying the first holiday they’ve spent without Jim since they decided to divorce.

“Christmas morning: full of joy and laughter (…and also oversleeping because your toddler was in your bed so you couldn’t check your alarm volume and turns out it was at ZERO and you didn’t find out till 7:26am…,” the now-single mom wrote.

Continuing her holiday disaster story, Meghan told her almost 1 million followers about her nightmare morning.

“When your twin boys are screaming and the alarm ***silently*** has been going off since 6am… but you’ve been helping Santa with duties/aka installing — literally — a new play room, and didn’t get to sleep till 2am; stressing out your kids don’t see the “big gift” right away; putting your premade casseroles in the oven 1.5 hours late then forgetting you have to cook a special syrup even though you still haven’t brushed your teeth/hair but your entire family is over — each looking like a snack bc they prepared properly — and hungrily awaiting their promised breakfast.”

Meghan jokingly added, “All whist 3 terrorists parasitically demand their milk with full diapers awaiting my changing.) Christmas, such a magical holiday. 🌟 Btw I think many moms can relate, right? If so, please share your experiences with me. I could use some solidarity.”

As RadarOnline.com previously reported, Hayley has never been a fan of Meghan. In early December, she lashed out at the ex-RHOC star when a follower made a comment on Hayley’s Instagram page

“I hope your dad asks Meghan for forgiving and come back together,” the person wrote.

Hayley’s response?

“I hope she asks for forgiveness [for] ruining our entire family. But doubt that will happen. Nothing but love here on our side,” she sniped.

This isn’t the first time Hayley has publicly slammed Meghan.

When her dad filed to end his five-year marriage, Hayley told Us Weekly: “I’ve been waiting for it. For probably … three years? I think it’s impossible to be happy with someone so … I don’t know if I would say narcissistic but, she, like, creates her own problems and loves conflict and things like that.

“The selfishness is miserable for anyone to be around, let alone to be married to her,” Hayley explained about reality star Meghan. “My whole family has grown closer because we have all had to stay silent in hopes to protect my dad and no one can do it anymore.”