Jim Edmonds’ daughter has some harsh words for his estranged wife, Meghan King.

Monday, December 16, on Instagram, Hayley posted a photo from her vacation with her dad. In it, she is seen relaxing on a chair aboard a boat, with a beer in hand.

“Deep-sea fishing off the grid. First time ever for @hayleyedmonds15 to be in the chair,” Jim, 49 captioned the same photo on his Instagram. “Not ready for the fishing pole yet. The corona was too cold.”

He concluded by calling Hayley, 22, his “rock,” writing, “Thank you H #myrock blood thicker than water. # poor us #family.”

Minutes after Hayley published the photo on her own private account, a fan took to the comments section to ask her about Meghan, 35.

“I hope your dad asks Meghan for forgiving and come back together,” the user wrote.

Seemingly furious, Hayley fired back.

“I hope she asks for forgiveness by ruining our entire family. But doubt that will happen. Nothing but love here on our side,” she replied.

As RadarOnline.com readers know, Hayley has never been too fond of the former Real Housewives of Orange County star.

In October, when Jim filed for divorce from the blogger, Hayley told Us Weekly: “I’ve been waiting for it. For probably … three years? I think it’s impossible to be happy with someone so … I don’t know if I would say narcissistic but, she, like, creates her own problems and loves conflict and things like that.”

“The selfishness is miserable for anyone to be around, let alone to be married to her,” Hayley continued. “My whole family has grown closer because we have all had to stay silent in hopes to protect my dad and no one can do it anymore.”

Jim and Meghan have been married since 2014 and share three children, daughter Aspen, 3, and 1-year-old twin sons Hart and Hayes. They agreed to 50/50 custody after their split. Jim is also dad to daughters Hayley, Lauren, 26, and Sutton, 11, and son Landon, 14.

Throughout their marriage, Jim and Meghan have had a series of ups and downs, many of which were captured by the RHOC cameras. Most recently, the former reality star accused her husband of cheating on her with their children’s nanny, a claim which he and the staffer vehemently denied. While Jim did admit to having an inappropriate relationship with another woman over text, he insisted he was never physically unfaithful to Meghan. Amid the drama, Jim filed for divorce from Meghan. Hours after the filing, she told reporters she was blindsided and heartbroken, as she had never considered divorcing Jim despite their issues.

This week, amid their nasty divorce war, Jim left his three youngest kids at home with Meghan in Los Angeles and went “off the grid” on a nautical vacation with Hayley.