Meghan King Edmonds Defends Daughter Aspen, 3, Sleeping In Crib ‘I challenge any of you to challenge her,’ says former ‘RHOC’ star.

Meghan King Edmonds is defending her daughter, Aspen, after sharing a photo of her sleeping in her crib.

“She asked me to tell a story about a baby and then Christmas lights. ✨The magic of being 3 ✨,” Meghan, 35, captioned the photo, which showed her little girl cuddled up in blankets and a sleeper sack in her crib, smiling at the camera while covering one eye with her hand.

Moments after she published the post on Tuesday, December 3, the former Real Housewives of Orange County star received plenty of criticism, with fans commenting that Aspen, 3, is too big to sleep in a crib — and in a sleeper sack.

Noticing the shade, Meghan updated her caption, writing: “Update: Yep she’s in her crib. She climbs out when she wants and occasionally sleeps in her toddler bed but tonight Baby Alive had already claimed the (not-so-coveted) bed so AK opted for her too-small sleep sack, dock-a-tot, and wayyyy too small round crib.”

“Because this girl is a firecrackin individual and I challenge any of you to challenge her,” Meghan continued in her post, adding a bomb emoji.

RadarOnline.com readers know Meghan is also mom to twin boys Hart and Hayes, 18 months, from her marriage to now-estranged husband Jim Edmonds.

As Radar previously reported, Jim, 49, filed for divorce from Meghan this October — after five years of marriage — following accusations he cheated on her with their nanny. Though the former baseball star denied all allegations of an affair with the staffer, he did admit to having an inappropriate sexting relationship with a different woman, months before his split from Meghan.

Following Jim’s divorce filing, Meghan said she was “broken,” especially because she learned of the news via the media.

“Divorce never really crossed my mind,” she told Us Weekly. “I had to find a divorce lawyer in a matter of hours. He filed so quickly that it seems to me (and others) it had been ready to go, and he just was waiting for an event to happen so he could pull the trigger.”

Now, the exes have agreed to 50/50 custody of their kids and are still hashing out the details of their nasty divorce.