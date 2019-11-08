Click to share on Facebook (Opens in new window)

Meghan's Horror: Police Called To Edmonds’ Home For 3rd Time Amid Divorce Battle With Jim 'RHOC' alum ‘had never been so humiliated in her life!’ source says.

Police were called to Meghan King Edmonds‘ St. Louis-area home for the third time in recent weeks as the couple continues to fight through their nasty divorce battle.

This Wednesday, November 6, Jim Edmonds called 911 when he saw his estranged wife enter the home following a night out with friends.

“Meghan came home from being out with friends and she had a couple glasses of wine. It was the first time Jim stayed at her house and put the kids to sleep since he filed for divorce, so she met up with friends. She didn’t drive,” a source told Us Weekly.

The outlet reported that was washing her face at around 10:30 p.m. when she heard a knock on the door and opened it to find an officer waiting to question her.

During the confrontation, the officer asked the former Real Housewives of Orange County star if she thought she was capable of taking care of her young children.

“Of course, yes!” Meghan, 35, replied to the officer. “In your personal opinion, do you think that I am in any way, incapable, of taking care of my three little baby children who are totally desperate for a parent?”

“Right now, my opinion is that you are fit enough to take care of your children tonight and that’s all that I’m concerned with,” the officer said.

Meghan is a mom to daughter Aspen, 2, and twin boys Hart and Hayes, 16 months.

An eyewitness told the publication that after the drama with the police, Jim, 49, accused Meghan of cheating on him with the man who dropped her off at their home. He then offered to sleep on the couch, but “Meghan rejected that offer.”

“Meghan was appalled,” the insider said. “She has never been anything short of a fantastic mother.”

The source said that amid the couple’s divorce and cheating scandal, Meghan assumed Jim was just trying to get back at her by embarrassing her in front of police.

Jim told Us Weekly that he did, in fact, call police, but “I did not call the police on my wife,” he said. “I called the police to protect the situation and make sure there were no further issues.”

Still, the insider said “Meghan had never been so humiliated in her life.”

According to a Ladue Police Department report obtained by Radar, cops arrived to the house around 10 am for a request to “keep the peace.” They left without further incident.

The cops’ visit to the Edmonds’s house came weeks after Meghan’s mother called police on Jim, when she caught him snooping around the house while Meghan was not home. Officers dismissed her accusations and asked her to leave.

Meghan also called the cops on her estranged hubby following two blowout fights in their home.

As RadarOnline.com readers know, Jim filed for divorce from Meghan on October 25, after reports the two had been incessantly fighting and living separate lives.

Their split came months after the baseball star admitted to exchanging inappropriate texts with a woman. Though he denied he cheated on Meghan physically, the former reality star soon accused him of having an affair with their nanny — which Jim vehemently denied.

“It’s one thing to be accused of something. It’s another thing to be so negligent and so careless, and ruin the lives of innocent young people.. I did not sleep with our nanny,” he wrote in an Instagram post on October 28, calling the claims “disgusting” and “dangerous.”

Despite their troubles over the years, Meghan told Us Weekly she was blindsided by his divorce filing and had never considered breaking up their marriage the way he did.

“Divorce never really crossed my mind. I had to find a divorce lawyer in a matter of hours. He filed so quickly that it seems to me (and others) it had been ready to go, and he just was waiting for an event to happen so he could pull the trigger,” she said, adding that she’s “sick of the abuse” she’s received from Jim throughout their tumultuous relationship.