Meghan King Edmonds & Jim Agree To 50/50 Custody Amid Nasty Divorce: 'She's Not Happy' 'RHOC' alum and ex share three children together.

Meghan King Edmonds and estranged husband Jim have agreed to 50/50 custody amid their bitter divorce battle.

The couple, who share three young children together, allegedly reached an agreement this week, sources tell In Touch exclusively.

The deal was worked out between the former couple’s lawyers, and though Meghan is “not happy” with the arrangement, Jim is said to be “thrilled.”

“Meghan didn’t want Jim to get equal/joint custody, but that’s exactly what happened,” the informant revealed to the site. “She expected him to get less because she’s been saying he can’t handle it, but he’s doing just fine.”

Although the duo “have not been in front of a judge yet, attorneys agreed upon a ‘parenting plan’” for the upcoming months. “She has them this Thanksgiving, and he gets them next year.”

As RadarOnline.com readers know, Jim filed for divorce from Meghan on October 25, after reports the two had been incessantly fighting and living separate lives.

Their split came months after the baseball star admitted to exchanging inappropriate texts with a woman. Though he denied he cheated on Meghan physically, the former reality star soon accused him of having an affair with their nanny — which Jim vehemently denied.

“It’s one thing to be accused of something. It’s another thing to be so negligent and so careless, and ruin the lives of innocent young people.. I did not sleep with our nanny,” he wrote in an Instagram post on October 28, calling the claims “disgusting” and “dangerous.”

Despite their troubles over the years, Meghan told Us Weekly she was blindsided by his divorce filing and had never considered breaking up their marriage the way he did.

“Divorce never really crossed my mind. I had to find a divorce lawyer in a matter of hours. He filed so quickly that it seems to me (and others) it had been ready to go, and he just was waiting for an event to happen so he could pull the trigger,” she said, adding that she’s “sick of the abuse.” she’s received from Jim throughout their tumultuous relationship.