Meghan King Edmonds Reunites With Kids At New Home Following Split From Jim Former 'RHOC' star has defended their daughter, 3, still sleeping in a crib!

Meghan King Edmonds has revealed she reunited with her children at their new home she’s been getting ready for the broken family in Los Angeles, California. The news follows the former The Real Housewives of Orange County star’s bitter split from husband Jim Edmonds. On Thursday, Dec. 12, Meghan, 35, told fans via Instagram Stories that she was picking up their daughter Aspen, 3, and 1-year-old twin sons Hart and Hayes.

Meghan has been working to get her California home ready–where she will now live with them as a single mom. They had been previously staying with her estranged spouse Jim, 49, in his St. Louis, Missouri mansion. As RadarOnline.com previously reported, Jim filed for divorce from Meghan this October — after five years of marriage — following accusations he cheated on her with their nanny. Though the former baseball star denied all allegations of an affair with the staffer, Carly Wilson, (and she denied it, too) he did admit to having an inappropriate sexting relationship with a different woman months before his split from Meghan.

On June 13, Jim admitted to Us Weekly about the woman known in the baseball world, “Regrettably, I had a lapse in judgment. I engaged in an inappropriate conversation

with this person. At no time was there any type of relationship or physical contact. Absolutely none. This is someone trying to profit from my name. I am aware she has done this to others in the past.” Following Jim’s divorce filing, Meghan said she was “broken,” especially because she learned of the news via the media. Now, the exes have agreed to 50/50 custody of their three children as they still hash out the details of their nasty divorce. And Meghan seems eager to move on, saying this week on her IG stories’ video about reuniting with the three: “I cannot wait to see my kids. I am on my way to get them from the airport, and I think the house is finally ready.” She panned the camera to show fans her new home.

“I got all my IKEA stuff ready to go. Going to go get those babies!” Meghan added. The ex-Bravo star then shared that her mom and sister accompanied her kids on the flight to California. She later posted a text message from her sister, who said, “I feel like running a marathon would be less exhausting lol,” when asked how the plane ride was. Meghan also posted another clip showing her and the kids waiting for their luggage at baggage claim. Aspen shouted, “Mom, mom!” Meghan admitted the scene of family chaos was a “hot mess.” “It takes a village. I feel really bad. I think it was a rough flight,” the devoted mom noted.

She was relieved when the kids took a nap at their new house. “That’s SILENCE Folks! The terrorists left a lot of evidence but it’s worth this sound,” Meghan shared in a video of the toy-covered floor of her house. Jim also previously told followers on Instagram that the brood was off to see their mother. “The littles are getting big. Headed to Cali to see mommy and get Hart a little bit more treatment,” Jim wrote. As Radar readers know, Meghan previously disclosed the shocking news that the boy has “irreversible brain damage.” Meghan has shared Hart’s grueling medical treatments, saying that he has “minor Periventricular Leukomalacia on both sides of his brain” and is “at risk for being diagnosed with Cerebral Palsy.” Recently, Meghan defended daughter Aspen after sharing a photo of her sleeping in her crib. Meghan captioned the photo, which showed her little girl cuddled up in blankets and a sleeper sack in her crib, smiling at the camera while covering one eye with her hand.

Fans commented that Aspen is too big to sleep in a crib at age 3 and Meghan updated her caption, writing: “Update: Yep she’s in her crib. She climbs out when she wants and occasionally sleeps in her toddler bed but tonight Baby Alive had already claimed the (not-so-coveted) bed so AK opted for her too-small sleep sack, dock-a-tot, and wayyyy too small round crib.” “Because this girl is a firecrackin individual and I challenge any of you to challenge her,” Meghan continued in her post, adding a bomb emoji.

Now adorable Aspen and the twins will be sleeping anywhere they want in their new home!