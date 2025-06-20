EXCLUSIVE: Secrets of Kevin Spacey's Hollywood Comeback 'Blueprint' After 'House of Cards' Star was 'Blacklisted' Over Gay Sex Scandals

Once a revered Oscar-winner, Spacey has struggled to find roles in Hollywood since multiple accusations of misconduct emerged in 2017 during the #MeToo movement.

The star’s reappearance at Cannes – albeit at an unaffiliated charity dinner – drew mixed reactions.

Some attendees were enthusiastic.

"Kevin is one of Hollywood’s greatest stars," said one guest, describing herself as a philanthropist and entrepreneur. "It is ridiculous that this industry he has done so much for would deny the world more of his great performances."

Another guest in global entertainment management said: "Kevin is human but he is not a criminal, and I'm sure a much nicer man than many of his peers. For him to be frozen out is nothing more than wokeism."

Despite being cleared of all criminal charges, Spacey has remained mostly absent from studio projects.

At the gala, which drew socialites and financiers rather than industry executives, he received a warm reception.

The event, attended by guests paying up to €6,000 per seat, included a beachside dinner and auction that raised €92,000 for humanitarian causes.