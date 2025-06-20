EXCLUSIVE: Secrets of Kevin Spacey's Hollywood Comeback 'Blueprint' After 'House of Cards' Star was 'Blacklisted' Over Gay Sex Scandals
Kevin Spacey recently declared: "Who would have ever thought that honoring someone who has been exonerated in every single courtroom he's ever walked into would be thought of as a brave idea? But here we are."
The 65-year-old actor made the statement as he returned to the spotlight to accept a lifetime achievement award at the Better World Fund gala in Cannes – a move that is part of a calculated attempt to reclaim his career after years of controversy and exile from the mainstream industry... and RadarOnline.com has all the details of his "comeback blueprint."
Held alongside the glitzy film festival, the event at Cannes took place far from the red carpet of the Palais des Festivals, marking Spacey’s latest effort to reframe his public image after his acquittal in a high-profile sexual abuse trial in London in 2023.
Fight Of His Life
Once a revered Oscar-winner, Spacey has struggled to find roles in Hollywood since multiple accusations of misconduct emerged in 2017 during the #MeToo movement.
The star’s reappearance at Cannes – albeit at an unaffiliated charity dinner – drew mixed reactions.
Some attendees were enthusiastic.
"Kevin is one of Hollywood’s greatest stars," said one guest, describing herself as a philanthropist and entrepreneur. "It is ridiculous that this industry he has done so much for would deny the world more of his great performances."
Another guest in global entertainment management said: "Kevin is human but he is not a criminal, and I'm sure a much nicer man than many of his peers. For him to be frozen out is nothing more than wokeism."
Despite being cleared of all criminal charges, Spacey has remained mostly absent from studio projects.
At the gala, which drew socialites and financiers rather than industry executives, he received a warm reception.
The event, attended by guests paying up to €6,000 per seat, included a beachside dinner and auction that raised €92,000 for humanitarian causes.
Frantic Life
Spacey entered the venue shortly after 8pm, posing briefly for photographs before being ushered inside.
During the auction, he worked the crowd, encouraging higher bids – and earning a standing ovation when one attendee paid €28,000 for a guitar signed by Sting.
When he accepted his award, the tone shifted.
Drawing a comparison to Dalton Trumbo, a screenwriter blacklisted during the McCarthy era, Spacey framed his journey as a battle against injustice.
He praised the loyalty of longtime manager Evan Lowenstein, calling their relationship a lifeline during his most difficult years.
Spacey said: "When I needed someone to stand by me, Evan never hesitated."
Since his legal battles ended, Spacey has taken roles in smaller productions, including the upcoming 1780, which he described as "one of the most exciting and fulfilling films I have ever made."
But scepticism remains.
A British film buyer said: "Yes, he was found innocent. So it's absolutely fair that he should be looking for work again, and it’s down to the individual consciences of other actors and filmmakers as to whether he finds it. But is it a good look for him to be lording it up and collecting dubious awards at this point? Arguably no."
A teaser for The Awakening, an independent thriller in which Spacey plays a villain, aired before his speech – though his screen time appeared limited.
Even so, his supporters believe this is just the start.
One guest summed up the feeling among some by saying: "He's not going anywhere. Hollywood can look away, but he's still standing."
Spacey's comeback bid comes after he wept in an interview about running dry of cash and almost being driven to bankruptcy.
Victim Mentality
Our insider said: "Despite that meltdown, Kevin has a very clear blueprint to get back on top.
"He has a big PR drive behind him and thinks time erases scandals.
"He just needs one big blockbuster and he's back on track.
" Really, he's dreaming of lifting an Oscar. It will be difficult due to Hollywood's massive woke drive.
"But saying that, Hollywood does love an underdog story."