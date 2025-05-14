Your tip
Cannes Bosses Branded 'Prudish and Mad' for Banning Nude Dresses from Previously Edgy Bash: 'It's NOTHING Without See-Through Frocks!'

Composite photo of Zoe Saldana, Halle Berry, Bella Hadid
Source: MEGA

A-listers have been forced to cover up on the red carpet at the Cannes Film Festival on the orders of 'prudish' bosses.

May 14 2025, Published 6:30 p.m. ET

Cannes Film Festival bosses have been dubbed "prudish and mad" for banning nude dresses.

RadarOnline.com can reveal chiefs have implemented a new "PG-rated” dress code for this year's event and told attendees must cover up.

PG-Rated Red Carpet

Photo of Halle Berry.
Source: MEGA

Halle Berry ensured her outfit kept within the new rules at the 2025 festival.

Visitors to the invitation-only spectacle have been warned: "For decency ­reasons, nudity is prohibited on the red carpet, as well as in any other area of the festival."

The annual festival kicked off on Tuesday and the red carpet was awash with A-list stars.

However, they've clearly listened to the memo as A-listers including Halle Berry and Bella Hadid were sufficiently covered-up.

It's a far cry from previous years when Lupita Nyong’o, Naomi Campbell, and Florence Pugh turned up in showstopping, and very see-through, outfits.

Photo of Bella Haddid.
Source: MEGA

Bella Hadid, who has form for wearing sheer dresses at Cannes, covered up in this black gown.

Indeed, the latter even hit back when she was called "vulgar" for wearing a pink, sheer Valentino dress at the 2022 festival.

Pugh ranted: "How can my nipples offend you that much."

Bianca Censori's naked red carpet stunt at the Grammys in February is believed to have been a factor behind the decision by festival organisers to ban nudity.

The Aussie donned a totally sheer dress, exposing every inch of her body, in a bid to nab all the publicity from the event on the alleged orders of husband Kanye West.

This year's ceremony in the South of France will begin in the wake of Donald Trump's vow to enact tariffs on international films.

bianca censori
Source: MEGA

Bianca Censori may have sparked the new rules after her naked stunt at the Grammys.

Cannes, where filmmakers, sales agents, and journalists gather from around the world, is the Olympics of the big screen, with its own golden prize, the Palme d'Or, to give out at the end.

Filmmakers come from nearly every corner of the globe to showcase their films while dealmakers work through the night to sell finished films or packaged productions to various territories.

"You release a film into that Colosseum-like situation," says Brazilian director Kleber Mendonça Filho, who's returning to Cannes with The Secret Agent, a thriller set during Brazil's dictatorship.

"You've got to really prepare for the whole experience because it's quite intense – not very far from the feeling of approaching a roller coaster as you go up the steps at the Palais."

First Festival Since Trump's Film Tariff Vow

Embedded Image
Source: MEGA

The festival is the first to take place since Donald Trump announced on May 4 that all movies 'produced in Foreign Lands' will face 100 percent tariffs.

Trump sent shock waves through Hollywood and the international film community when he announced on May 4 that all movies "produced in Foreign Lands" will face 100 per cent tariffs.

The White House has said no final decisions have been made. Options being explored include federal incentives for U.S.-based productions, rather than tariffs. But the announcement was a reminder of how international tensions can destabilize even the oldest cultural institutions.

Halle Berry at Cannes Mission Impossible 8 Premiere
Source: MEGA

Actress Berry wore another 'safe' outfit the 'Mission: Impossible 8' premiere in Cannes.

The Cannes Film Festival originally emerged in the World War II years, when the rise of fascism in Italy led to the founding of an alternative to the then-government controlled Venice Film Festival.

In the time since, Cannes' resolute commitment to cinema has made it a beacon to filmmakers. Countless directors have come to make their name.

