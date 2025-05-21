Read the Cheeky Dig Kevin Spacey Made at Critics as He Picked Up Lifetime Achievement Award After Being Blacklisted Over Assault Cases
Kevin Spacey seized his award moment to poke fun at his courtroom run-ins.
The American Beauty actor scooped up a top honor at a benefit gala in Cannes despite new assault allegations – and jabbed at critics by calling the recognition a "brave idea" after clearing his name, RadarOnline.com can reveal.
At the Better World Fund Gala on Tuesday in Cannes' Carlton Hotel, Spacey, 65, received a Lifetime Achievement Award for excellence in film and television amid the city’s iconic film festival.
He told the crowd: "Who would have ever thought that honoring someone who has been exonerated in every courtroom he's ever walked into would be thought of as a brave idea."
In his acceptance speech, the House of Cards star also admitted he was blacklisted from the industry following numerous accusations against him.
Spacey Digs at his Own Past
Drawing from Hollywood’s past, he likened his situation to that of Dalton Trumbo – the Oscar-winning writer who was blacklisted during the 1940s and ’50s.
He noted: "History does repeat itself, but only if we allow it to."
Ahead of the event, the actor told the media he felt "surrounded by so much affection and love." He even noted it was "very nice to be back."
When questioned about his possible return, he replied: "I'm glad to be working, I'll tell you that."
Lately, the actor has reportedly been earning his keep through roles in foreign indie films.
Accusations Against the Actor
Spacey's big-screen comeback comes after his career was plagued by multiple allegations of sexual misconduct.
The actor, however, has denied every claim.
Since 2017, over 30 men have come forward accusing Spacey of sexual assault or misconduct – including actor Guy Pearce, who says Spacey acted inappropriately toward him during the 1997 film LA Confidential.
In a bold move on X, Spacey fired back with a video telling Pearce to "grow up. You are not a victim."
Back in 2018, Spacey was hit with felony indecent assault charges involving an 18-year-old – until the case collapsed when the key witness went silent.
Then came Anthony Rapp’s explosive claim Spacey molested him when he was just 14.
Rapp went after Spacey for $40 million in a civil lawsuit, but by 2022, a jury gave Spacey a clean slate.
That didn’t stop Netflix from dropping him like a hot potato on House of Cards, however – and Ridley Scott famously recast Spacey’s role in All the Money in the World.
In London, the actor was acquitted of multiple sexual assault charges tied to his Old Vic theater days (2001–2013).
The heat turned up again this year when actor Ruari Cannon sued Spacey and the Old Vic in High Court. Details, however, are still hush-hush.
Despite the scandals, Spacey has been sneaking back into the spotlight, starring mostly in Italian flicks – including playing the devil himself in the 2024 thriller The Contract.
His recent Cannes appearance was all thanks to the folks behind the British indie The Awakening, a "conspiracy action thriller."
Producers from the film’s company flew to Cannes to hustle the movie and even brought Spacey along to pitch to potential buyers.