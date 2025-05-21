Read the Cheeky Dig Kevin Spacey Made at Critics as He Picked Up Lifetime Achievement Award After Being Blacklisted Over Assault Cases

At the Better World Fund Gala on Tuesday in Cannes' Carlton Hotel, Spacey, 65, received a Lifetime Achievement Award for excellence in film and television amid the city’s iconic film festival.

He told the crowd: "Who would have ever thought that honoring someone who has been exonerated in every courtroom he's ever walked into would be thought of as a brave idea."

In his acceptance speech, the House of Cards star also admitted he was blacklisted from the industry following numerous accusations against him.