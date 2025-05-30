EXCLUSIVE: Kate Middleton and Meghan Markle Locked in Fresh Feud As They Take Sides in Beckham Family Rift

Duchess of Sussex Meghan, 43, struck up a bond with Nicola, 30, amid ongoing tensions between the young heiress and her in-laws, David and Victoria Beckham.

Their connection comes as Brooklyn Beckham, 25, and his wife are said to have severed ties with his famous parents and siblings – Romeo, 22, Cruz, 20, and Harper, 13 – after being noticeably absent from David’s star-studded 50th birthday party earlier this month.

Sources say the Sussexes have been growing closer to the pair, with the couples spending time together at events hosted by Paramount and Nickelodeon CEO Brian Robbins.

The move has been dubbed a "U.S. Fab Four" alliance – an echo of the young royals Meghan, Harry, William and Kate's now-dead nickname.

An insider said: "The Sussexes see a huge amount of potential in this friendship and are keen to build on it. Meghan's especially excited to bring Nicola into her world – they're talking every day. The bond is strong already."

The source continued: "Meghan feels like she's found a kindred spirit in Nicola. Both women have faced similar scrutiny and have been made to feel like outsiders. There's a real sense of solidarity between them."