EXCLUSIVE: Kate Middleton and Meghan Markle Locked in Fresh Feud As They Take Sides in Beckham Family Rift
Meghan Markle is said to be forging a fast-growing friendship with Nicola Peltz as the actress finds common ground with the Beckham daughter-in-law in the wake of her family fallout – and it has killed off any chance the duchess will build a bridge again with her former royal rival Kate Middleton.
A source close to Markle told RadarOnline.com: "Family tension is a very familiar narrative, and one Meghan's painfully aware of. She wants to support Nicola however she can when it comes to her family rift.
"The downside is Kate is on the other side of the feud!"
Taking Sides
Duchess of Sussex Meghan, 43, struck up a bond with Nicola, 30, amid ongoing tensions between the young heiress and her in-laws, David and Victoria Beckham.
Their connection comes as Brooklyn Beckham, 25, and his wife are said to have severed ties with his famous parents and siblings – Romeo, 22, Cruz, 20, and Harper, 13 – after being noticeably absent from David’s star-studded 50th birthday party earlier this month.
Sources say the Sussexes have been growing closer to the pair, with the couples spending time together at events hosted by Paramount and Nickelodeon CEO Brian Robbins.
The move has been dubbed a "U.S. Fab Four" alliance – an echo of the young royals Meghan, Harry, William and Kate's now-dead nickname.
An insider said: "The Sussexes see a huge amount of potential in this friendship and are keen to build on it. Meghan's especially excited to bring Nicola into her world – they're talking every day. The bond is strong already."
The source continued: "Meghan feels like she's found a kindred spirit in Nicola. Both women have faced similar scrutiny and have been made to feel like outsiders. There's a real sense of solidarity between them."
Brooklyn Icing Himself Out
But the Princess of Wales, 43, has made her own quiet statement, stepping out in a tailored suit from Victoria Beckham's fashion label just days after Brooklyn and Nicola's very public absence from David's birthday.
A royal source said: "It wasn’t accidental. Kate knows exactly what she's doing. Wearing VB was her way of showing Victoria she’s got her back, and she and Wills have been close to David and Victoria for years."
Kate's soft spot for Victoria, 51, goes way back, with the two women having shared fashion tips and staying in touch privately.
"Kate feels for her as a mom," said a fashion insider. "She understands how painful it must be to feel estranged from your own child. She wanted to give Victoria a little boost, and that show of support meant the world."
The Beckhams' rift reportedly dates back to 2022, when Nicola opted not to wear a Victoria-designed dress for her wedding to Brooklyn.
While Nicola later denied any animosity – saying: "It's not a feud! I thought it was beautiful that Brooklyn's mum got to make that for me… I just didn’t end up wearing it," – tensions have only escalated since 'Frockgate.'
Kate's Decision
An insider close to the Beckhams said: "There's been no contact from Brooklyn. Victoria and David are heartbroken. As parents, they’re concerned and want to talk, but he’s just shut them out completely."
Sources claim the couple's distance from the Beckham clan has deepened amid Brooklyn's support for his younger brother Romeo's ex-girlfriend Kim Turnbull, 24, with whom he allegedly had a fling years ago.
This, paired with Nicola's reported fallout with her in-laws, has fueled rumors the actress is calling the shots.
But one insider says that's a misread, adding: "Nicola’s strong and opinionated, yes – but she's also deeply sensitive. She's devastated by how things have played out."
The Peltz family – headed by billionaire businessman Nelson, 82, and his wife Claudia, 70 – are said to have become a "sanctuary" for Brooklyn, providing respite from what one source called the "relentless spotlight" of the Beckham name.
"There's a lot less pressure there," our source said.
As for the Sussexes, insiders suggest they are relishing the new friendship – and its implications for their brand.
"They're not looking back," said one source – adding: "Teaming up with Nicola and Brooklyn is their way of showing they've moved on – for good."