SNUBBED: Jon Gosselin's Girlfriend Video Chats With His Estranged Kids and Ex-Wife Kate — Even Though They Don't Talk to Him
Jon Gosselin hasn't been in contact with six of his eight children in years – but his soon-to-be fiancé Stephanie Lebo has!
On a recent installment of the "The Domenick Nati Show," the former TLC star shared the surprising revelation that his girlfriend has become "completely integrated" in all of his kids' lives since they've become more serious.
He even confirmed Stephanie has had brief conversations with his estranged ex-wife, Kate Gosselin, who he was in and out of court with over child support and custody agreements for nearly 15 years after their messy 2009 split.
Jon shared: "I know Steph has talked to Kate and I know Steph has talked to my other kids, like through FaceTime through Hannah's phone, and everything seems copasetic."
Jon also clarified his girlfriend didn't exactly get chatty with his ex-wife, noting they "said hi or something like that" and only spoke "once or twice".
Unfortunately, other than sextuplets Hannah and Collin – who both chose to live with their dad a few years after their parents' split – Jon has yet to speak with his other children, who he claimed were alienated from him by their mother.
The father-of-eight said: "I just feel maybe under the scrutiny of everything that transpired, that it may just be easier for them to talk to a third-party individual that's totally integrated in my life."
Jon and Stephanie finally went public with their relationship in mid 2023 after quietly dating for around two years.
The 47-year-old said: "We are really happy and in love. We are very comfortable with each other, it just fits. Plus, all our friends are the same people, instead of ‘Your friends’ and 'My friends.'"
As their families intertwine and the kids continue to bond with Stephanie, Jon also recently broke the news he's planning a "surprise proposal" that will likely happen later this year.
"I've lost like 32 pounds, so, you know, I feel pretty good about it... I know when I'm going to propose. I've always wanted to be with someone who's supportive and I love her to death and my kids love her, too. So, I mean, I'm not getting any younger."