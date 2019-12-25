Click to share on Facebook (Opens in new window)

Jon Gosselin's Girlfriend Posts Christmas Photo With Him & Kids Amid His Kate Fight Colleen Conrad features Hannah, Collin and her own kids in happy holiday scene!

Jon Gosselin‘s devoted girlfriend Colleen Conrad shared a Christmas photo featuring the two of them plus his kids Hannah and Collin and her own two children.

The shot of the family of six featured all of them wearing cozy seasonal pajamas and seated while smiling in front of their fireplace.

The ladies hugged their dog in the sweet snap.

Colleen wrote, “Happy Holidays from our family to yours!!!!”

Fans weighed in with one responding, “Good looking family right there.”

As RadarOnline.com readers know, Jon and Colleen are in a blended family, as Hannah and Collin, 15, from his big brood of eight kids with ex-wife Kate now live with him after a bitter custody battle.

Colleen also has her own two children, son Jesse and daughter Jordan.

Jon has settled into a stepdad type of role, as he wrote earlier this year on social media about him and Colleen, “So…we were bored and it was 105 degrees today so we decided to move Jesse to Brooklyn and kill some time and cross the Brooklyn Bridge!!!”

The former Jon & Kate Plus 8 star, 42, and Colleen have been inseparable lately.

They celebrated 4th of July holiday with Hannah and Collin.

In November, Jon had shared a smiling picture of their blended family of six, including Colleen’s kids Jesse and Jordan.

Jon spent Thanksgiving Hannah and Collin and wrote online, “Hello from our family vacay in St. Croix!!!”

Appearing on the Dr. Oz show recently, Jon was asked if he believed Kate was an “unfit mother.”

“I believe her belief system is skewed,” Jon said.

“I believe her intentions, in the beginning, were good intentions. She fought to have these kids. I think once fame and money got involved, it twisted her belief system. On my end, I’ve been fighting to get my kids off TV forever.”

In the past, Jon told reporters at WE tv’s Real Love: Relationship Reality TV’s Past, Present & Future panel that he’s “thought about” marriage to Colleen, a fellow Pennsylvanian.

The father of eight said, “I’ve known Colleen my whole life. We grew up three blocks from each other. Her sister used to babysit me.”

Jon was married to Kate for 10 years before their nasty divorce in 2009.

Now it looks like the thin and fit looking former reality TV star turned DJ is enjoying the holidays to the fullest with Colleen and their kids!